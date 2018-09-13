There's a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pop-Up Restaurant Coming and the Menu Is Outrageous

If you weren’t able to get a reservation at the Cheetos restaurant in New York City last year, now’s your chance to get in on the action.

Starting on September 18, a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-themed restaurant will be opening in Hollywood for three nights only. The Flamin’ Hot Spot will be serving a three-course menu, featuring ten Cheetos-inspired dishes created by celebrity chef Roy Choi — the mastermind behind Kogi BBQ.

The dishes, which range in price from $11 to $35, will include appetizers, entrees and desserts. People can try a variety of Cheeto dishes, including Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, a Hot Cheetos Burrito, Chester Cheetah’s Cheetos Churros or even a Hot Chocolate Shake.

Other notable menu items include a Cheddar Jalapeño Cheeto-crusted ribeye steak and Xxtra Flamin’ Hot Cheetos meatballs.

“I have a fun side and a serious side. This is the fun me,” says Choi. “I’ve wanted to pair Kogi and Chego items with Flamin Hot Cheetos for as long as I can remember, and now all of those late nights, road trips and the Cheetos dishes I have imagined can come true. I know the fans have thought about putting Hot Cheetos in a Kogi burrito — well, so have I and here it is and more!”

People who are planning to attend the restaurant can reserve a table on the restaurant’s website starting on September 13 at 1 p.m. EST.