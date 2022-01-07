Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Tease New Super Bowl Ad and a Mysterious Celebrity Spokesperson

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Flamin' Hot's Super Bowl LVI ad and the A-List superstar talent holding the spicy, cheesy snacks

Flamin' Hot has its first ever Super Bowl ad on the way, and they've recruited a flamin' hot celebrity spokesperson to help them celebrate!

Frito-Lay, the company behind the über-popular flavor, is bringing two of its iconic brands together — Cheetos and Doritos — for the new Flamin' Hot spot, highlighting Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy and the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the commercial, and the A-List superstar talent holding the spicy, cheese-flavored snacks for the camera.

Right now, the identity of the spokesperson is being kept under wraps, though there are plenty of clues to get the guessing going.

In the photos, the mysterious celeb's hand is decked in bling. A diamond bracelet hangs from their wrist, while one pic features a sparkling braided ring and another, a golden ring seemingly made up of stacked yellow diamond bands.

The secret star's nails make a statement, too, with bright red tips studded in red gems.

Dorito Superbowl Credit: Frito-Lay

This is one of the first Super Bowl ads to be teased this year.

The big game, Super Bowl LVI, will take place on Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While sports fans are weeks away from finding out who will be playing, it's been announced that Dr. Dre is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg making guest appearances.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre in a press release when news came out back in September. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Richard Montanez Credit: courtesy; getty

Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot flavor was first introduced as Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the product making it out to test markets in the summer of 1990 before being launched nationwide in early 1992.

Richard Montañez — who began working for Frito-Lay as a janitor — has long said he created the product, telling Variety he came up with the idea during one of Frito-Lay's "method improvement programs" where they looked for new ideas and fresh products. He later tested out the seasoning for the Cheetos in his garage.

Frito-Lay's subsidiary PepsiCo later clarified to PEOPLE that they attribute "the launch and success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and other products to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez."

"Far from being an urban legend, Richard had a remarkable 40-plus-year career at PepsiCo and made an incredible impact on our business and employees and continues to serve as an inspiration today," the statement read. "His insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers were invaluable and directly resulted in the success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.