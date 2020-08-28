How Does Post Malone's Rosé Actually Taste? We Tried It on a New Episode of First Taste
"Cheers, Mr. Malone!"
On the latest episode of First Taste, PEOPLE food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone celebrate rosé season with a variety of rosé wines and rosé-flavored foods. On the menu was Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP rosé kettle corn; Tipsy Scoop x Maison Marcel frose; Wölffer No. 139 LoRo Cider; and Post Malone's new rosé wine.
Maison No. 9 comes in a sleek, twist off bottle with a design that mimics Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords. The bottle caught our editors' attention, but did the taste? The company sold over 50,000 bottles in the first weekend on sale, so our expectations were high.
Post certainly delivered. "Oh, I like it," says Calderone.
"Smooth. It's neither too sweet, nor too tart," says Spence. "Sometimes a rosé is one of two things, it's too sweet or it's too tart or it's both. This is neither and that is all I ask for in a rosé."
The vino, made in Provence, France, retails for $21.99.
Both editors found it "highly drinkable."
"As a non-rosé lover, I approve," says Spence. Adds Calderone: "As a rosé lover, I approve."
