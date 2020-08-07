On the latest episode of First Taste , PEOPLE food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone take a chip-fueled road trip

First Taste: We Tried Lay's 5 New Flavors Inspired by Iconic American Foods

Get in, we're going snacking!

On the latest episode of First Taste, PEOPLE food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone take a chip-fueled road trip via Lay’s new "Flavor Icons" chips. The limited-edition chips are inspired by iconic American dishes — from Nashville hot chicken to California street tacos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The chip company worked with five different restaurants to come up with the wild flavors: Lay's Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi's in New York City, Lay's Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville, Lay's Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia, Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles, and Lay's Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque.

The new chips hit grocery stores nationwide starting July 13 through Sept. 10, but the Chile Relleno flavor is only available at Walmart and 7-11 while supplies last.

Image zoom Lay's

The Nashville Hot Chicken flavor was a stand-out winner for both Spence and Calderone — even though it packs a mean punch. "It's really spicy. It made me want to come back for more," says Spence.