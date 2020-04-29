Shay Spence and Ana Calderone share unfiltered reviews of the new Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and more

Every week PEOPLE editors receive dozens of new and not-yet-released food products from all of your favorite companies. To bring you honest and unfiltered reviews of those products, we’ve launched the new PeopleTV series First Taste.

In the latest episode, which was filmed at home while our staff is working remotely to slow the spread of coronavirus, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try the new breakfast items available now at Wendy’s. There are some sweet options, like the Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and of course some savory ones, like the Breakfast Baconato, Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant and Seasoned Potatoes.

Image zoom Shay Spence and Ana Calderone trying the Wendy’s Frosty-ccino People TV

Since we know your fast food outings are less frequent amid the coronavirus outbreak, all of these items can be ordered online through Postmates, DoorDash or GrubHub — and if you don’t decide to order, we hope our reviews can at least provide a bit of comic relief during this uncertain time.

Watch the full episode of First Taste: Wendy’s Breakfast streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.