First Taste: Watch People Food Editors Try New Supermarket Cookies Including Tiramisu Oreos

Every week PEOPLE editors receive new and not-yet-released food products from all of your favorite companies. To bring you honest and unfiltered reviews of those products, we’ve launched the new PeopleTV series First Taste.

In the latest episode, which was filmed at home while our staff is working remotely to slow the spread of coronavirus, it's all about cookies. Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try the new Tiramisu Oreos (available in stores nationwide for a limited time); Milk Bar's grocery store cookies in smaller, soft-baked versions of Christina Tosi's signature flavors like compost and confetti (at Whole Foods and on Amazon); and Coolhaus' coffee-double chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches (now in a three-pack at Whole Foods and on Uber Eats and Postmates).