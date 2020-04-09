Every week PEOPLE editors receive dozens of new and not-yet-released food products from all of your favorite companies. To bring you honest and unfiltered reviews of those products, we’ve launched the new PeopleTV series First Taste.

In the second episode, which was filmed at home while our staff is working remotely to slow the spread of coronavirus, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try the latest candies released for Easter, including Reese’s Shake and Break, Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny, Kit Kat Lemon Crisp, and Russell Stover’s Sours! collection.

Since we know your grocery store trips are less frequent amid the coronavirus outbreak, all of these items can be ordered online for delivery — and if you don’t decide to order, we hope our reviews can at least provide a bit of comic relief during this uncertain time.

Watch the full episode above, on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.