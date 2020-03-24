First Taste: Watch PEOPLE Food Editors Try Hot Tamales Peeps, Trolls Oreos and More In New Series

Shay Spence and Ana Calderone share honest and unfiltered reviews of the latest food products

By People Staff
March 24, 2020 01:06 PM

Ready for a First Taste?

Every week PEOPLE editors receive dozens of new and not-yet-released food products from all of your favorite companies. To bring you honest and unfiltered reviews of those products, we’ve launched the new PeopleTV series First Taste.

In the debut episode, which was filmed when our New York office was still open on March 6, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try the new Trolls Oreos, a slew of new Peeps products including Hot Tamales Peeps, three new flavors of White Claw spiked seltzer, Häagen-Dazs’ new light ice cream, and Zac Young’s PieCaken.

While we know your grocery store trips don’t look like they used to amid the coronavirus outbreak, we hope our First Taste reviews will inform your buying habits when things do return to normal in the future — or at least provide a bit of comic relief during this uncertain time.

Watch the full episode above, on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.