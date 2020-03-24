First Taste: Watch PEOPLE Food Editors Try Hot Tamales Peeps, Trolls Oreos and More In New Series

Ready for a First Taste?

Every week PEOPLE editors receive dozens of new and not-yet-released food products from all of your favorite companies. To bring you honest and unfiltered reviews of those products, we’ve launched the new PeopleTV series First Taste.

In the debut episode, which was filmed when our New York office was still open on March 6, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try the new Trolls Oreos, a slew of new Peeps products including Hot Tamales Peeps, three new flavors of White Claw spiked seltzer, Häagen-Dazs’ new light ice cream, and Zac Young’s PieCaken.

While we know your grocery store trips don’t look like they used to amid the coronavirus outbreak, we hope our First Taste reviews will inform your buying habits when things do return to normal in the future — or at least provide a bit of comic relief during this uncertain time.

