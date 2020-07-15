On the latest episode of First Taste , Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try food mashups from Kellogg's, Pringles and more

Kellogg’s Mashup of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops in One Box Is on Shelves Now—and We Tried It

Mashups are not just reserved for cool new tunes — the food world loves a good mashup, too.

Ever since the debut of Dominique Ansel's cronut (croissant-doughnut), food brands have been mashing up their greatest hits to create something new and exciting. On the latest episode of First Taste, PEOPLE food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try the latest innovations from Kellogg's, Pringles and Kit Kat.

Kellogg's mashup is a combination of Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops in one box. The limited-edition cereal is on store shelves nationwide now at $5.69 for a 15.6-ounce box — and is worth every penny if you ask us.

"First let's look in the box," says Calderone in the clip above. "There's a very nice, even amount of both."

"This is super yummy. It's taking me back to my childhood," adds Spence.

When eaten dry, there is a texture battle between the two cereals — and the Froot Loops tend to overpower flavorwise. But they meld together perfectly when drenched in milk.

"Can we just eat this the whole show?" says Calderone. We didn't, of course — and moved on to try Kit Kat's new apple pie flavor, and Pringles' new Wendy's Baconator chips.

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Hershey's Right: Pringles