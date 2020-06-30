From Twix Ice Cream Bars to New Ben & Jerry's: We Tried the Latest Frozen Treats Out This Summer

On the latest episode of First Taste, Shay Spence and Ana Calderone try new pints from Ben & Jerry's, Jeni's, Coolhaus and more

By People Staff
June 30, 2020 04:51 PM
Ice cream season is in full swing, and you better believe that we are screaming for it all.

On the latest episode of First Taste, PEOPLE Food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone gave the newest pints on shelves a try.

There's a little something for everyone in this eclectic taste test — there's Ben & Jerry's new Boots on the Moooo’n flavor; Twix Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars; Jeni's Sunshine grey ice cream; and Coolhaus' dairy-free mini cups in vanilla, cookie dough, and mint chip.

Ben & Jerry's was a stand-out favorite for both Spence and Calderone. The flavor is described as "a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core."

"I have to say, the cookie core is fire," says Calderone. "Mmm, when you get a big bite of that core, it's so good," adds Spence.

