First Look: A Top Chef Winner Joins the Judges Panel on Top Chef Boston

Top Chef is shipping up to Boston — and adding a new-but-familiar face for its 12th season.



For the first time, a former Top Chef winner will appear as a recurring judge: Richard Blais, who won the first Top Chef: All-Stars, joins the panel alongside returning judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

As with previous seasons, the contestants will take on culinary challenges around the host city’s famous landmarks and restaurants. Expect to see familiar settings like Boston’s Fenway Park, Plimoth Plantation and The Bull and Finch Pub (yup, that’s the inspiration for the iconic Cheers bar).

This season will also feature celebrity critique from guest judges, who include Emmy Rossum, George Wendt (Norm!), Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen and the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski.

Can’t wait for the Top Chef Boston season premiere on Oct. 15 (10 p.m ET)? Check out PEOPLE’s exclusive first look now.

Watch an extended first look of the season premiere on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET after the season finale of Top Chef Duels on Bravo.