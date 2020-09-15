You Can Now Get a Mountain Dew Margarita at Red Lobster

What do you get when you mix Mountain Dew with a margarita? Red Lobster has the answer.

PepsiCo and Red Lobster are teaming up to revamp the seafood chain's cocktail menu — and the first addition is the DEW-Garita. The first official Mountain Dew cocktail, the drink is bright lime green and "pairs perfectly" with the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, according to the press release.

As for exactly what's in the cocktail, Red Lobster is keeping the recipe under lock and key.

Image zoom Red Lobster & MTN DEW

Along with the addition of PepsiCo fountain drinks like Pepsi and Mountain Dew to all Red Lobster restaurants, the brands plan on adding an array of food and beverage enhancements to locations across the U.S.

"Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities," says Nelson Griffin, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Red Lobster.

The partnership is also keeping sustainability a major priority. Both brands have strong relationships with the Ocean Conservancy and The Trash Free Seas Alliance and are working to create more eco-friendly packaging and delivery techniques.

Other new menu items haven't been disclosed yet, but we can only imagine what the possibilities could be — maybe a Lay's potato chip crusted fish filet?

"With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table," says Hugh Roth, Chief Customer Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.