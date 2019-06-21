Everywhere You Can Get Free Food and Deals for the First Day of Summer

Get discounts on pizza, sandwiches, smoothies, ice cream and more on June 21.

By Hannah Chubb
June 21, 2019 04:20 PM

Ah, summer. The temperatures are rising, the pools are opening, the kids are playing outside again—it’s a beautiful sight to see. But with summer fun comes summer hunger (you need some fuel for all those outdoor activities!), and no one is fun when they’re hungry.

Luckily, a few of your favorite chains have some sweet food and drink deals to celebrate the first day of summer on Friday without putting a big dent in your wallet. 

Bahama Breeze: This tropical-inspired restaurant is hosting a “Rummer Solstice” party on June 21, where guests will be treated to their Legendary Island Cocktails for $5 all day long.

Carl’s Jr: Now through August 20, 2019, Carl’s Jr. fans can celebrate summer with special deals, including Classic Floats for $2.99, six-piece Chicken Stars and a small Coca-Cola for $3 (from 2-5 p.m. daily) and $1 four-piece Chicken Stars with any combo purchase all day, every day.

Dairy Queen: Once summer hits, we all start screaming for ice cream. Satisfy your cravings on June 21 with a free cone from DQ, choosing from either a regular vanilla cone, chocolate dipped cone or Orange Dreamsicle dip. Simply download the DQ app and select the coupon. The deals only good on Friday though.

Dunkin’: New Yorkers, stop by the Dunkin’ in Lower Manhattan to snag a free sample of the “Human Charger” on Friday, June 21, which includes a can of Dunkin’ Shot in the Dark (a rich blend of coffee and espresso). Not in N.Y.C.? Get a sample sent straight to your door by asking your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant: “Send me a Sample of Dunkin’ Shot in the Dark.” Check out the website for more details.

Instacart: Order three pints of Ben & Jerrys or two pints of Talenti on Instacart and get $1.50 off.

Jamba Juice: Stop by on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a free small smoothie in one of the chain’s brand new flavors. Not only is it the first day of summer, it’s also National Smoothie Day!

Pizza Hut: Every season is pizza season! Grab any large two-topping pizza for carryout for only $5.99 through June 23.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Pick any one sandwich, salad or Pick-Your-Pair item, and you’ll receive another on the house. Perfect for sharing (or sharing with yourself).

