Everywhere You Can Get Free Food and Deals for the First Day of Summer

Ah, summer. The temperatures are rising, the pools are opening, the kids are playing outside again—it’s a beautiful sight to see. But with summer fun comes summer hunger (you need some fuel for all those outdoor activities!), and no one is fun when they’re hungry.

Luckily, a few of your favorite chains have some sweet food and drink deals to celebrate the first day of summer on Friday without putting a big dent in your wallet.

Bahama Breeze: This tropical-inspired restaurant is hosting a “Rummer Solstice” party on June 21, where guests will be treated to their Legendary Island Cocktails for $5 all day long.

Carl’s Jr: Now through August 20, 2019, Carl’s Jr. fans can celebrate summer with special deals, including Classic Floats for $2.99, six-piece Chicken Stars and a small Coca-Cola for $3 (from 2-5 p.m. daily) and $1 four-piece Chicken Stars with any combo purchase all day, every day.

Dairy Queen: Once summer hits, we all start screaming for ice cream. Satisfy your cravings on June 21 with a free cone from DQ, choosing from either a regular vanilla cone, chocolate dipped cone or Orange Dreamsicle dip. Simply download the DQ app and select the coupon. The deals only good on Friday though.

Dunkin’: New Yorkers, stop by the Dunkin’ in Lower Manhattan to snag a free sample of the “Human Charger” on Friday, June 21, which includes a can of Dunkin’ Shot in the Dark (a rich blend of coffee and espresso). Not in N.Y.C.? Get a sample sent straight to your door by asking your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant: “Send me a Sample of Dunkin’ Shot in the Dark.” Check out the website for more details.

Instacart: Order three pints of Ben & Jerrys or two pints of Talenti on Instacart and get $1.50 off.

Jamba Juice: Stop by on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a free small smoothie in one of the chain’s brand new flavors. Not only is it the first day of summer, it’s also National Smoothie Day!

Pizza Hut: Every season is pizza season! Grab any large two-topping pizza for carryout for only $5.99 through June 23.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Pick any one sandwich, salad or Pick-Your-Pair item, and you’ll receive another on the house. Perfect for sharing (or sharing with yourself).