"Food insecurity should never prevent someone from voting," the Feed the Polls organizers said

Feed the Polls Initiative to Provide 50K Free Meals to Voters Waiting at Polls on Election Day

The new Feed the Polls initiative is making sure food insecurity isn't a factor preventing Americans from casting their vote on Election Day.

A partnership between the nonprofit organization Migrant Kitchen, The Infatuation and Zagat, the program is setting out to offer free, healthy meals to people waiting in line at the polls on Nov. 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Feeding America, approximately 54 million people will experience food insecurity this year — that's 1 in 6 Americans. "Food insecurity should never prevent someone from voting," the Feed the Polls organizers attest.

"Between COVID-19 and years-long efforts to disenfranchise low income and minority voters, polling lines in November are expected to be longer than ever before. Early voting across the country has already proven that to be true," the initiative writes on its website.

Feed the Polls aims to distribute and serve 50,000 meals at polling places across the county — particularly in those communities where voter suppression and voter intimidation are issues.

RELATED GALLERY: How Celebs Are Helping Get Out the Vote for the 2020 Election

Image zoom Voters stand in line before the polling center is opened at Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto, Texas, on July 14, 2020. Cooper Neill for The Washington Post via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Each meal, according to the organization, will cost up to $10 to make when all is said and done, and planners are seeking donations and volunteers to help pull off their goals.

"We will be needing volunteers to distribute meals, work in kitchens, organize fundraising, and to help get the word out around the country," reads their site. "Fill out our form if you are an individual who would like to get involved [and] one of our organizers will be in touch."

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sends Food Trucks to Voters Waiting in Line at Kentucky Polls: 'Use Your Voice'

On Instagram, Chris Stang, co-founder of The Infatuation and CEO of The Infatuation/Zagat, said that the team wants to remove hunger concerns from voters' plans on Election Day.