The muffins were sold nationwide under various store brands, as well as brands including Uncle Wally's and The Worthy Crumb

FDA Announces Recall On Muffins Sold at Walmart, Costco for Possible Listeria Contamination

Select muffins sold at stores including Walmart, 7-Eleven, Costco and Stop & Shop have been recalled for possible Listeria contamination.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of the products produced by Give & Go Prepared Foods Corp. The muffins were sold nationwide under store brands for the three retailers, as well as brand names like Uncle Wally's and The Worthy Crumb.

The FDA warns not to consume the contaminated products and "immediately dispose of" them.

"We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program," the FDA stated in its announcement. "To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution."

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."