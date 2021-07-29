Four McCormick Seasonings Recalled for Possible Salmonella Contamination

The potentially contaminated products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to more than two dozen states

Four McCormick products have been voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of four different seasonings from McCormick & Company, Inc.: McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (1.31 oz and 2.25 oz bottles), McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.75 lbs. bottle) and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning (153g bottle).

Consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container.

"McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption," the FDA stated in its announcement.

The potentially contaminated products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to more than two dozen states spanning both coasts, as well as to Bermuda and Canada. The FDA made McCormick aware of the problem during routine testing.

Salmonella is known to cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses," the statement said.