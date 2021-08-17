The shrimp were sold nationwide under store brands and brand names including Nature’s Promise and Meijer

FDA Announces Recall on Frozen Shrimp Sold at Target and Whole Foods for Possible Salmonella Risk

Avanti Frozen Foods has voluntarily recalled more than two dozen frozen cooked shrimp products sold at stores including Target and Whole Foods.

The shrimp products were sold nationwide from November 2020 through May 2021 under many brand names including 365, Food Lion, Meijer, Nature's Promise, and more, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday.

Avanti Frozen Foods' recall on August 13 expanded upon an earlier recall notice on June 25, after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified three new illnesses from June 28 to July 17. Regarding the recall, the CDC advises, "consumers and retailers with frozen cooked shrimp in their freezers to carefully review the product tables in both recall notices and throw away or return any recalled products."

The recalled products are cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp in a range of packaging sizes, with or without cocktail sauce. A list of product codes affected by this recall can be found in the FDA announcement.

From February 26, to July 17, there were nine Salmonella-related reportings across four states. But the CDC notes that the number of sick people affected by the recall is likely higher because "many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella."

FDA reports that Salmonella can infect healthy people and cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It is also important to note that Salmonella can cause more serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in children, elderly people, and immunocompromised people.