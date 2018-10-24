Here Is the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State in America

With Halloween but a few weeks away, pillowcases are about to be filled to the brim with candy—but how do you dish out sweets your local trick-or-treaters are hoping for?
Given that America spends $2.7 billion on candy this time of year, CandyStore.com took it upon themselves back in 2017 to collect 10 years of Halloween sales data for every state. See the full list below.
Alabama – Candy Corn
Alaska – Twix
Arizona – Snickers
Arkansas – Jolly Ranchers
California – M&Ms
Colorado – Milky Way
Connecticut – Almond Joy
Delaware – Life Savers
Florida – Skittles
Georgia – Swedish Fish
Hawaii – Skittles
Idaho – Candy Corn
Illinois – Sour Patch Kids
Indiana – Hot Tamales
Iowa – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Kansas – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Kentucky – Tootsie Pops
Louisiana – Lemonheads
Maine – Sour Patch Kids
Maryland – Milky Way
Massachusetts – Sour Patch Kids
Michigan – Candy Corn
Minnesota – Tootsie Pops
Mississippi – 3 Musketeers
Missouri – Milky Way
Montana – Double Bubble Gum
Nebraska – Sour Patch Kids
Nevada – Hershey Kisses
New Hampshire – Snickers
New Jersey – Skittles
New Mexico – Candy Corn
New York – Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina – M&M’s
North Dakota -Hot Tamales
Ohio – Blow Pops
Oklahoma – Snickers
Oregon – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Pennsylvania – M&M’s
Rhode Island – Candy Corn
South Carolina – Candy Corn
South Dakota – Starburst
Tennessee – Tootsie Pops
Texas – Starburst
Utah – Jolly Ranchers
Vermont – Milky Way
Virginia – Snickers
Washington – Tootsie Pops
West Virginia – Blow Pops
Wisconsin – Starbursts
Wyoming – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
District of Columbia – M&Ms
Surprisingly, the candy that finished first in the most states is candy corn, though the tri-colored treats are quite polarizing.
Other unconventional winners include Oreos in West Virginia (how did a cookie make the candy list in the first place?) and Toblerone chocolate bars in Texas (it may have something to do with the state’s colossal airports).
All in all, victory’s never tasted so good.