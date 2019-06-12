Everywhere Dads Can Get Free Food and Deals on Father's Day

Image zoom Hooters

Everybody knows the quickest way to a dad’s heart is through his stomach. Luckily, several food and drink stops across the country are here to help you show him how much you love him, even when you’re on a budget. We’ve compiled some of the best restaurant deals this Father’s Day below, so check it out and see if any of your dad’s favorite spots made the list! As always, make sure to call ahead to make sure your local store is participating.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Buy $50 worth of gift cards online at the BJ’s website, and get a $10 gift card in return. You’re welcome, Dad!

Bonefish Grill: Every dad loves bacon, right? Bonefish is offering a special bacon-filled meal deal composed of an 18oz. bone-in ribeye topped with a Woodford Reserve bourbon bacon jam and served with a choice of two sides for $34.99 this Father’s Day.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Bagels are on you! Buy one breakfast or lunch sandwich (of equal or lesser value) on June 16 and receive one for free.

RELATED: Editors’ Picks: The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Carvel Ice Cream: Dads and ball caps go together like milk and cookies, so it only makes sense that Carvel would be giving away limited-edition hats on Father’s Day. On June 16, receive a Fudgie the Whale ball cap for free with the purchase of a Fudgie the Whale Cake (as if you needed another reason to buy a Carvel cake).

Hooters: According to their website, Hooters is helping you give your dad “a gift he won’t have to pretend to like” this Father’s Day. On June 16, buy 10 boneless wings for your Dad, and get 10 boneless wings for yourself for free.

Islands: Spend time with Dad over a beer (or two) at Islands, where they’re offering $4 small draft and bottled beers plus $5 large draft beers for the special holiday.

Martha Stewart Wine Co.: Is your pops a wine connoisseur? Martha Stewart’s premium wine company has some great bottles and packages to choose from. Better yet, they’re offering 20% off all orders from now until Father’s Day with the code: DAD20.

Metro Diner: Cheers! Metro Diner is offering $2.99 beers all day on Father’s Day from open to close.

Omaha Steaks: Use this coupon from RetailMeNot to snag $10 cash back when you spend $50 or more on the Omaha Steaks website.

Pinstripes: Bring your dad to Pinstripes restaurant and bowling lanes for a Father’s Day Barbeque Brunch on June 16, complete with summer favorites like ribs, Italian Sausage, pesto chicken, corn on the cob and more, starting at only $28 for adults and $15 for children six to 12. Children five and under are free. A full bar will also be available to really kick the celebration up a notch!

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Life as a Dad: ‘Family is Everything’

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Dads can get a free shake with any purchase from June 10 through June 16—just tell the cashier it’s Father’s Day!

Smokey Bones: In addition to a special Father’s Day brunch, Smokey Bones will be gifting every father that dines on Father’s Day weekend a $10 gift card to use next time they come in.

Sonny’s BBQ: Dine in at a participating Sonny’s BBQ on Father’s Day for a delicious all-you-can-eat deal: All-you-can-eat baby back ribs for $18.99

Spaghetti Warehouse: Bring this coupon and your father for a free meal on Sunday. Dads can choose either a free 15-layer lasagne or any of the spaghetti entrees. Limit two coupons per table.

TCBY: They’re giving away some cool and creamy fro-yo this Father’s Day. Dads who stop by on June 16 will receive six ounces of fro-yo in a cup or a cone for free!

Wienerschnitzel: Dads can stop by the hot dog shop on June 16 for a free old fashioned ice cream sundae. Limit one per dad!