All the Chain Restaurants Where Dads Can Get Free Food and Deals on Father's Day

What better way to say “Happy Father’s Day” than with a good meal, especially when it’s discounted. Although dads should be celebrated all year round, these chain restaurants are honoring dads across America by offering free food and deals on June 17.

Boston Market

Treat Dad to a home-style meal with a whole rotisserie chicken, half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread for $29.99.

California Pizza Kitchen

All weekend long, this pizza chain is offering a special 3-course menu for $50.

Firehouse Subs

Present this coupon and receive a free medium sub when you purchase an additional full-priced medium or large sub combo.

Carne Asada pizza from California Pizza Kitchen California Pizza Kitchen

Fogo de Chão

All fathers who dine in on Sunday at this Brazilian steakhouse will receive a dining card for a complimentary Full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch on his next visit (redeemable June 18-August 30).

Macaroni Grill

To honor dads, this Italian dining chain will be opening all their locations early at 9 a.m. all weekend long with a specially curated Father’s Day brunch menu. Some of the options include avocado toast, eggs benedict, french toast, bloody marys, and more until 4 p.m. If your dad isn’t big on brunching, fathers can also dine on the prix fixe menu for $25 all day, and any dad who visits the restaurant will receive a $10 coupon for their next visit, plus 25 percent off gift cards using the promo code DAD18 between June 11-17.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Choose between filet mignon, pork chops, or salmon for your entree from the three-course dining menu priced at $59 per person on Sunday.

PDQ

Visit this fast-casual chicken joint on Sunday and receive a free combo meal with the purchase of any other meal.

Pilot Flying J

Dads can swing by this travel plaza on Sunday for a free cup of coffee (any size).

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Stop in this sandwich eatery where dads can claim a free cookie all weekend long.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Dads can dine-in on Saturday and Sunday and receive a $25 gift card. Plus, select locations open early at noon on Sunday with surf & turf specials starting at $49.95.

Sonny’s BBQ

Celebrate your dad with all-you-can-eat baby back ribs. For $18.99, dads can cash in on this deal when they dine in at a participating locations on Sunday.

Spaghetti Warehouse

This Italian mini-chain is offering dads a free 15-layer lasagne or original recipe spaghetti on the house. Beverage purchase is required in some locations and there’s a limit of two free meals per table.

TCBY

This fro-yo joint is offering dads a free small cup or cone on Sunday at participating locations.

Zinburger

Treat your dad to dinner at this burger and wine bar where he’ll receive either a large salad or entrée sandwich with the purchase of an entrée at equal or less value. This special is valid at all 15 east-coast locations for dine-in only.