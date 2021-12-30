The Biggest Fast Food Menu Items to Come Out of 2021

Taco Bell rolled out their Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco throughout the year, first teasing the new menu item at select locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C. in March before launching it nationwide in September.

The new menu item is exactly what it sounds like — part chicken sandwich, part taco. The hybrid features all-white-meat chicken which is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with a special Mexican spice blend and then rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The finished product is served in taco-shaped "puffy bread" and topped with the Bell's signature chipotle sauce.

For those of you who like a little extra heat, the sandwich-taco also comes in a spicy version that includes crunchy jalapeño slices.