Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sips $150 Apple Juice with Gold Flakes While on Vacation in Dubai

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are living the high life!

The former Teen Mom OG star shared photos of her vacation in Dubai alongside her 9-year-old daughter, including one photo of Sophia enjoying a gold-flaked apple juice that was posted to the girl’s Instagram account. The bottle of juice is reportedly worth $150 a bottle, according to Lovin Dubai.

“@burjalarab this should never end 🇦🇪,” the caption read.

The mother-daughter duo got to sip on the specialty drink at the top of the Burj Al Arab, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, at the Skyview Bar just one day before Abraham’s 28th birthday.

In a second post, a video shared to Sophia’s Instagram account, Abraham is heard saying, “Some sparkling apple in a gold bottle for Miss. Sophia. They have some great sparkling juices here with real gold in it. Sophia, do you think it’s gotten to be an obsession with your sparkling juice?”

The video was captioned with, “The best tea time ever! @skybardubai @burjalarab I’m about my bubbly juice with Gold flakes in it! 🇦🇪😇 #ilovemylife #dubai #teatime #ramadan#jbr #mydubai.”

The mother of one, 27, also shared a photo of herself and her daughter smiling at the camera as they enjoyed lunch.

“The one the only @sophialabraham kiddo to have the best tea in all of Dubai the gold juice for kids will never be forgotten ! Cheers with the best champagne in the world 🇦🇪,” she wrote in the caption.

Abraham and her daughter continued with their decedent dining experience, heading to Dubai’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, for Iftar – the meal after sunset that breaks the all-day fast during Ramadan – at the building’s Atmosphere restaurant.

The former MTV star recently enjoyed a vacation in Fiji earlier this month, where she and her daughters stumbled across the set of Survivor.

Abraham’s birthday celebrations comes about two months after she settled a lawsuit with Viacom, the parent company of MTV, in March after she sued them for $5 million.

The former Teen Mom OG star claimed she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham’s lawyer filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the suit, according to Texas court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the documents, Abraham confirmed that the parties “amicably settled” the matter, though no terms of the settlement were released. The dismissal was filed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be brought back to court.

“I’m happy Viacom wanted to settle and I’m thrilled with the outcome,” Abraham told PEOPLE. “I did the right thing by filing a lawsuit. I honestly felt that if I didn’t stand firm I would have regretted it my entire life and I would have thought my entire life ‘I should have sued!’”

“Reality TV is a place where I’ve been very successful and have made history multiple times for social change, justice, and showing where society needs to be challenged and changed,” she continued. “My recent work with MTV ended on the highest note, and it’s a confirmation to me that I’ve been able to impact production and the network for the better, and I hope that they continue with their willingness to listen to creators, developers, and leaders to improve the exhausted forms of shows and adapt to the next levels.”