Fantasy Football League Loser Spends 15 Hours at Waffle House, Eats 9 Waffles: 'This Was Horrible'

Lee Sanderlin is probably regretting the picks for his fantasy football team right about now.

As consequence for coming in last place in his league, Sanderlin had to take up residence for 24 hours in a local Waffle House in Jackson, Mississippi. For every waffle he ate, he could decrease his time by one hour.

Sanderlin, who is also a local investigative reporter for The Clarion-Ledger, began documenting his journey at 4:07 p.m. local time on Thursday, finishing 15 hours later after consuming a total of nine waffles.

In a viral Twitter thread that spans dozens of tweets and has gained more than 100,000 likes on the first post alone, Sanderlin took his followers through the highs and lows of the experience, writing at one point: "This was real. At times it was fun. But, it was never really fun."

"Full of waffles but devoid of life," he tweeted just past midnight as he struggled to finish his seventh waffle, which he had been trying to consume since ordering it two hours earlier.

Sanderlin kept himself entertained overnight by listening to podcasts and working on a crossword puzzle that he described as "meh." At one point, he was the sole human inside the establishment as even the employees left to take their breaks.

"This Waffle House doesn't feel like a waffle home with no one here," he joked.

Waffle House followed along on the reporter's quest, tweeting, "Sounds like someone WON his fantasy football league, not lost..."

Sanderlin is not the first person to complete the "Waffle House challenge" as punishment for losing his fantasy football league. As pointed out by the New York Times, two others have attempted the same - once in Missouri and another time in Arkansas.

Despite some roadblocks and moments of doubt, Sanderlin emerged victorious around 7 a.m. local time on Friday.