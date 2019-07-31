Fall for Nestlé Toll House's Newest Autumnal Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookies with Leaf Sprinkles!

Image zoom Nestle

As the last real full month of summer begins, Nestlé Toll House has already announced an autumnal treat for the fall season.

According to Best Products, the brand’s Fall’n Leaves Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will soon hit store shelves at select retailers starting this August.

Eschewing the typical pumpkin spice flavoring that the season has become so well-known for, Nestlé’s newest fall cookies — which are arranged in precut dough — feature chocolate chips with orange, yellow, green, red, and brown leaf-shaped sprinkles.

One pack of the fall treats contains 24 cookies for only $2.99.

Fall’n Leaves Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be available at stores including Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, and Food Lion.

Just last month, Nestlé unveiled its new tubs of Edible Cookie Dough, making it possible to indulge in raw cookie dough without the ever-present risk of contracting salmonella or E. coli. Last year, they released new Lumps of Coal cookies for the 2018 holiday season.