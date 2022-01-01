Fajita-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, oregano, paprika and black and cayenne peppers. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium. Add bell peppers, onion and 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture; cook, stirring often, until vegetables soften, 8 to 10 minutes. Slice into the side of each breast to form a large pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through. Coat chicken with 2 teaspoons oil and remaining seasoning mixture (1 teaspoon per breast). Stuff chicken evenly with vegetable mixture and shredded cheese. Place chicken in skillet; bake until cooked through and a thermometer in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with avocado, yogurt and cilantro.