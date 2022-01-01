Fajita-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

No offense to Taco Tuesdays, but this recipe for juicy baked chicken filled with seasoned onions and bell peppers is making Fajita Fridays look even better.

By People Staff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Combine onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, oregano, paprika and black and cayenne peppers. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium. Add bell peppers, onion and 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture; cook, stirring often, until vegetables soften, 8 to 10 minutes. Slice into the side of each breast to form a large pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through. Coat chicken with 2 teaspoons oil and remaining seasoning mixture (1 teaspoon per breast). Stuff chicken evenly with vegetable mixture and shredded cheese. Place chicken in skillet; bake until cooked through and a thermometer in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with avocado, yogurt and cilantro.

