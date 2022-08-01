Fajita-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
No offense to Taco Tuesdays, but this recipe for juicy baked chicken filled with seasoned onions and bell peppers is making Fajita Fridays look even better.
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons ,plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 3 multicolor bell peppers, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 4 (8 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese
- Avocado, Greek yogurt and chopped cilantro, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Combine onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, oregano, paprika and black and cayenne peppers. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium. Add bell peppers, onion and 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture; cook, stirring often, until vegetables soften, 8 to 10 minutes. Slice into the side of each breast to form a large pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through. Coat chicken with 2 teaspoons oil and remaining seasoning mixture (1 teaspoon per breast). Stuff chicken evenly with vegetable mixture and shredded cheese. Place chicken in skillet; bake until cooked through and a thermometer in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with avocado, yogurt and cilantro.