Faith Hill and Daughter Gracie Bake Coca-Cola Cake in New Season of 'Be My Guest with Ina Garten'

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the season 2 premiere of Ina Garten's Food Network and discovery+ show

By
Published on October 6, 2022 11:00 AM

Ina Garten is opening up her East Hampton home for another season of her Food Network and discovery+ show Be My Guest with Ina Garten. Faith Hill and her oldest daughter Gracie kick off the new season.

In the exclusive clip above, the country singer and her 25-year-old daughter express their longtime love of the chef.

Starting off the spot, the Barefoot Contessa star explains that she and the mother-daughter duo are making a Coca-Cola cake and "Gracie is in charge" of making the frosting.

Before diving into the recipe the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw quips, "I'm doing my best Ina impression."

The country singer jumps in and tells the best-selling cookbook author that this is not Gracie's first time impersonating her. "This was Gracie after watching your show when she way tiny tiny. She would film herself doing your show," the musician says, crouching down low so only her head is peaking over the counter and continues in a high-pitched voice. "Okay, next you're going to add the eggs and then the flour and then you can stir."

Garten and Gracie laugh along with the impression, while Hill's daughter covers her face with her hands.

"I was just missing the bob and the shirt," Gracie jokes while gesturing to her own short hairstyle. "But I feel like I'm on the wavelength today."

Ina Garten and Faith Hill, as seen on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, season 2.
Food Network

The trio continue to giggle before Gracie refocuses on the recipe. "Okay, now back to action," she says.

Garten agrees, "Now, the real deal."

Gracie walks viewers through the recipe and explains that the frosting starts with melting half a cup of butter in a pan.

"Tell me there is more Coca-Cola involved," Garten says.

"Oh, you know it girl," Gracie playfully replies.

"I love this," Garten says with a laugh.

100 reasons to love america
Discovery, Inc.

While Gracie continues to add cocoa powder to the pan, Garten adds, "She's going to have her own cooking show in two minutes!"

"I'm ready," Gracie replies with a big smile. "I've been working my whole life for this moment."

As with the first season of Garten's show, which premiered in March of this year, season 2 will feature Garten inviting her A-list friends into her Hamptons abode for what the network describes as "a day of conversation, connection, food and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots."

So far, season 2 guests include Only Murders in the Building star Nathan Lane, Golden Globe-winner Emily Blunt and fellow chef Marcus Samuelsson. Season 1 featured actress Julianna Margulies, broadcaster Willie Geist and James Beard Award-nominated chef Erin French.

Season 2 of Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres Sunday, October 9 at 12 p.m. ET on Food Network. New episodes are also available to stream on discovery+.

Related Articles
Ina Garten Cooking
Ina Garten's Got a New Show Coming with All Sorts of Celebrity Guests: 'A Dream Come True'
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Ina Garten
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Tease Ina Garten After New Show Snub: 'We're So Jealous'
ina-garten11.jpg
Ina Garten's New Cookbook 'Go-To Dinners' Is Filled with Recipes You'll Make 'Over and Over Again'
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Colin Jost and Bobby Flay Compete Against Each Other
Bobby Flay Jokes Colin Jost 'Married Up' with Wife Scarlett Johansson on New 'Beat Bobby Flay'
ina-garten-2000x1333
It Only Took Ina Garten 24 Hours to Get Used to Having Jeffrey Home 7 Days a Week Instead of 3
Ina Garten Goldbelly Cake, Ina Garten
You Can Send Ina Garten's Famous Chocolate Cake to Your Mom for Mother's Day
Silos Baking Competition
Get the Winning Recipe from 'Silos Baking Competition' — Now on the Menu at Joanna Gaines' Bakery!
Casey Wilson and ina garten
Casey Wilson Says Ina Garten's Recipes Give Her 'Too Much Confidence' in the Kitchen: 'I'm Obsessed'
Ina & Jeffrey kiss
Ina Garten Recalls How One Meal on a Camping Trip with Jeffrey Inspired Her to Learn to Cook
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Ina & Jeffrey kiss
Ina Garten and Husband Jeffrey Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Ultimate Romance Playlist
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Gracie Robertson
Widow of Young Dad-to-Be Who Died of Rare Cancer Says Their Newborn Daughter 'Keeps Him Alive'
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
Anne Hathaway attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Telluride, Colorado
Anne Hathaway Goes West, Plus Cate Blanchett, Brandi Carlile and More