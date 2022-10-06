Faith Hill and Daughter Gracie Bake Coca-Cola Cake in New Season of 'Be My Guest with Ina Garten'

Ina Garten is opening up her East Hampton home for another season of her Food Network and discovery+ show Be My Guest with Ina Garten. Faith Hill and her oldest daughter Gracie kick off the new season.

In the exclusive clip above, the country singer and her 25-year-old daughter express their longtime love of the chef.

Starting off the spot, the Barefoot Contessa star explains that she and the mother-daughter duo are making a Coca-Cola cake and "Gracie is in charge" of making the frosting.

Before diving into the recipe the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw quips, "I'm doing my best Ina impression."

The country singer jumps in and tells the best-selling cookbook author that this is not Gracie's first time impersonating her. "This was Gracie after watching your show when she way tiny tiny. She would film herself doing your show," the musician says, crouching down low so only her head is peaking over the counter and continues in a high-pitched voice. "Okay, next you're going to add the eggs and then the flour and then you can stir."

Garten and Gracie laugh along with the impression, while Hill's daughter covers her face with her hands.

"I was just missing the bob and the shirt," Gracie jokes while gesturing to her own short hairstyle. "But I feel like I'm on the wavelength today."

Food Network

The trio continue to giggle before Gracie refocuses on the recipe. "Okay, now back to action," she says.

Garten agrees, "Now, the real deal."

Gracie walks viewers through the recipe and explains that the frosting starts with melting half a cup of butter in a pan.

"Tell me there is more Coca-Cola involved," Garten says.

"Oh, you know it girl," Gracie playfully replies.

"I love this," Garten says with a laugh.

Discovery, Inc.

While Gracie continues to add cocoa powder to the pan, Garten adds, "She's going to have her own cooking show in two minutes!"

"I'm ready," Gracie replies with a big smile. "I've been working my whole life for this moment."

As with the first season of Garten's show, which premiered in March of this year, season 2 will feature Garten inviting her A-list friends into her Hamptons abode for what the network describes as "a day of conversation, connection, food and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots."

So far, season 2 guests include Only Murders in the Building star Nathan Lane, Golden Globe-winner Emily Blunt and fellow chef Marcus Samuelsson. Season 1 featured actress Julianna Margulies, broadcaster Willie Geist and James Beard Award-nominated chef Erin French.

Season 2 of Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres Sunday, October 9 at 12 p.m. ET on Food Network. New episodes are also available to stream on discovery+.