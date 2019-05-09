Facebook Has a New 'Birthday Stories' Feature and Is Giving Away Free Food to Celebrate

And it’s not even our birthday!

Facebook is treating everyone like it’s their special day on Friday in celebration of their latest launch: Birthday Stories.

The feature allows Facebook friends to upload digital cards, photos and videos to a special story that pops up when it’s your birthday. No more trying to keep track of who wished you “Happy Birthday” on their own Facebook story—everything is now all in one curated place.

The best part is, the new feature means free food for all. Though birthday stories launched globally on Thursday, the party really starts on Friday, when the social media company will be partnering up with 50 bakeries around the country to offer complimentary treats.

Facebook birthday stories.

There’s a participating bakery in all of the 50 states, and the free pastries vary from place to place since Facebook left it up to the bakery to decide which “birthday-themed” dessert they’d like to hand out. The celebration will only last one day on Friday, and it does not need to be your birthday to join in. It is limited to one treat per customer, though.

In New York City, the participating bakery is Amirah Kassem’s Flour Shop, known for their colorful explosion cakes, which will be taken over by Facebook on Friday. Visitors can get a free treat and test out the new Facebook feature while in store.

Other sweet shops taking part in the festivities include Copenhagen Bakery outside of San Francisco, and Duff Goldman‘s Charm City Cakes in Baltimore. See the full list below.

Alabama

HERO BAKERY

Birmingham

Alaska

SWEET CARIBOU

Anchorage

Arizona

TAMMIE COE CAKES

Phoenix

Arkansas

BLISS CUPCAKE CAFE

Fayetteville

California

COPENHAGEN BAKERY

Burlingame

Colorado

THE ROLLING PIN

Denver

Connecticut

SUGAR BAKERY

East Haven

Delaware

LA BAGUETTE

Dover

Florida

TWO FAT COOKIES

Delray Beach

Georgia

CAMICAKES

Atlanta

Hawaii

PIPELINE BAKESHOP & CREAMERY

Honolulu

Idaho

AMARU CONFECTIONS

Boise

Illinois

ZION COFFEE

Peoria

Indiana

THE FLYING CUPCAKE

Indianapolis

Iowa

SCRATCH CUPCAKERY

Waterloo

Kansas

ARTISTIC CAKES

Wichita

Kentucky

SCARLET’S BAKERY

Louisville

Louisiana

SUCRÉ

New Orleans

Maine

TWO FAT CATS BAKERY

South Portland

Maryland

CHARM CITY CAKES

Baltimore

Massachusetts

ADRIANA’S PASTRY

Winthrop

Michigan

CANTORO ITALIAN MARKET

Plymouth

Minnesota

WUOLLET BAKERY

Minneapolis

Mississippi

CHEEKY MONKEY CAKE COMPANY

Biloxi

Missouri

CUPCAKE A LA MODE

Kansas City

Montana

MARY’S MOUNTAIN COOKIES

Missoula

Nebraska

CAKE CREATIONS

Omaha

Nevada

FREED’S BAKERY

Las Vegas

New Hampshire

THE BAKESHOP ON KELLEY STREET

New Hampshire

New Jersey

MR CUPCAKES

Paramus

New Mexico

Q’S CAKES & SWEETS BOUTIQUE

Albuquerque

New York

FLOUR SHOP

New York City

North Carolina

SUNFLOWER BAKING COMPANY

Charlotte

North Dakota

TWENTY BELOW

Fargo

Ohio

ABBY GIRL SWEETS

Cincinnati

Oklahoma

BROWN’S BAKERY

Oklahoma City

Oregon

SAINT CUPCAKE

Portland

Pennsylvania

ANNA ROSE BAKERY & COFFEE SHOP

Harrisburg

Rhode Island

THE BEEHIVE PANTRY

Bristol

South Carolina

CRUST BAKEHOUSE

Columbia

South Dakota

OH MY CUPCAKES

Sioux Falls

Tennessee

THE CUPCAKE COLLECTION

Nashville

Texas

HALEY CAKES & COOKIES

Austin

Utah

THE SWEET TOOTH FAIRY

Draper

Vermont

MY LITTLE CUPCAKE

Burlington

Virginia

CARYTOWN CUPCAKES

Richmond

Washington

HELLO, CUPCAKE

Tacoma

West Virginia

ROCK CITY CAKE COMPANY

Charleston

Wisconsin

REBECCA’S SWEETS BOUTIQUE

Appleton

Wyoming

LANDER BAKE SHOP

Lander