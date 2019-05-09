Facebook Has a New 'Birthday Stories' Feature and Is Giving Away Free Food to Celebrate

Getty

There's a participating bakery in every state.

Ana Calderone
May 09, 2019 09:00 AM

And it’s not even our birthday!

Facebook is treating everyone like it’s their special day on Friday in celebration of their latest launch: Birthday Stories.

The feature allows Facebook friends to upload digital cards, photos and videos to a special story that pops up when it’s your birthday. No more trying to keep track of who wished you “Happy Birthday” on their own Facebook story—everything is now all in one curated place.

The best part is, the new feature means free food for all. Though birthday stories launched globally on Thursday, the party really starts on Friday, when the social media company will be partnering up with 50 bakeries around the country to offer complimentary treats.

Facebook birthday stories.

There’s a participating bakery in all of the 50 states, and the free pastries vary from place to place since Facebook left it up to the bakery to decide which “birthday-themed” dessert they’d like to hand out. The celebration will only last one day on Friday, and it does not need to be your birthday to join in. It is limited to one treat per customer, though.

In New York City, the participating bakery is Amirah Kassem’s Flour Shop, known for their colorful explosion cakes, which will be taken over by Facebook on Friday. Visitors can get a free treat and test out the new Facebook feature while in store.

Other sweet shops taking part in the festivities include Copenhagen Bakery outside of San Francisco, and Duff Goldman‘s Charm City Cakes in Baltimore. See the full list below.

Alabama
HERO BAKERY
Birmingham

Alaska
SWEET CARIBOU
Anchorage

Arizona
TAMMIE COE CAKES
Phoenix

Arkansas
BLISS CUPCAKE CAFE
Fayetteville

California
COPENHAGEN BAKERY
Burlingame

Colorado
THE ROLLING PIN
Denver

Connecticut
SUGAR BAKERY
East Haven

Delaware
LA BAGUETTE
Dover

Florida
TWO FAT COOKIES
Delray Beach

Georgia
CAMICAKES
Atlanta

Hawaii
PIPELINE BAKESHOP & CREAMERY
Honolulu

Idaho
AMARU CONFECTIONS
Boise

Illinois
ZION COFFEE
Peoria

Indiana
THE FLYING CUPCAKE
Indianapolis

Iowa
SCRATCH CUPCAKERY
Waterloo

Kansas
ARTISTIC CAKES
Wichita

Kentucky
SCARLET’S BAKERY
Louisville

Louisiana
SUCRÉ
New Orleans

Maine
TWO FAT CATS BAKERY
South Portland

Maryland
CHARM CITY CAKES
Baltimore

Massachusetts
ADRIANA’S PASTRY
Winthrop

Michigan
CANTORO ITALIAN MARKET
Plymouth

Minnesota
WUOLLET BAKERY
Minneapolis

Mississippi
CHEEKY MONKEY CAKE COMPANY
Biloxi

Missouri
CUPCAKE A LA MODE
Kansas City

Montana
MARY’S MOUNTAIN COOKIES
Missoula

Nebraska
CAKE CREATIONS
Omaha

Nevada
FREED’S BAKERY
Las Vegas

New Hampshire
THE BAKESHOP ON KELLEY STREET
New Hampshire

New Jersey
MR CUPCAKES
Paramus

New Mexico
Q’S CAKES & SWEETS BOUTIQUE
Albuquerque

New York
FLOUR SHOP
New York City

North Carolina
SUNFLOWER BAKING COMPANY
Charlotte

North Dakota
TWENTY BELOW
Fargo

Ohio
ABBY GIRL SWEETS
Cincinnati

Oklahoma
BROWN’S BAKERY
Oklahoma City

Oregon
SAINT CUPCAKE
Portland

Pennsylvania
ANNA ROSE BAKERY & COFFEE SHOP
Harrisburg

Rhode Island
THE BEEHIVE PANTRY
Bristol

South Carolina
CRUST BAKEHOUSE
Columbia

South Dakota
OH MY CUPCAKES
Sioux Falls

Tennessee
THE CUPCAKE COLLECTION
Nashville

Texas
HALEY CAKES & COOKIES
Austin

Utah
THE SWEET TOOTH FAIRY
Draper

Vermont
MY LITTLE CUPCAKE
Burlington

Virginia
CARYTOWN CUPCAKES
Richmond

Washington
HELLO, CUPCAKE
Tacoma

West Virginia
ROCK CITY CAKE COMPANY
Charleston

Wisconsin
REBECCA’S SWEETS BOUTIQUE
Appleton

Wyoming
LANDER BAKE SHOP
Lander

