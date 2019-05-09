Facebook Has a New 'Birthday Stories' Feature and Is Giving Away Free Food to Celebrate

There's a participating bakery in every state.
And it’s not even our birthday!
Facebook is treating everyone like it’s their special day on Friday in celebration of their latest launch: Birthday Stories.
The feature allows Facebook friends to upload digital cards, photos and videos to a special story that pops up when it’s your birthday. No more trying to keep track of who wished you “Happy Birthday” on their own Facebook story—everything is now all in one curated place.
The best part is, the new feature means free food for all. Though birthday stories launched globally on Thursday, the party really starts on Friday, when the social media company will be partnering up with 50 bakeries around the country to offer complimentary treats.
There’s a participating bakery in all of the 50 states, and the free pastries vary from place to place since Facebook left it up to the bakery to decide which “birthday-themed” dessert they’d like to hand out. The celebration will only last one day on Friday, and it does not need to be your birthday to join in. It is limited to one treat per customer, though.
In New York City, the participating bakery is Amirah Kassem’s Flour Shop, known for their colorful explosion cakes, which will be taken over by Facebook on Friday. Visitors can get a free treat and test out the new Facebook feature while in store.
Other sweet shops taking part in the festivities include Copenhagen Bakery outside of San Francisco, and Duff Goldman‘s Charm City Cakes in Baltimore. See the full list below.
Alabama
HERO BAKERY
Birmingham
Alaska
SWEET CARIBOU
Anchorage
Arizona
TAMMIE COE CAKES
Phoenix
Arkansas
BLISS CUPCAKE CAFE
Fayetteville
California
COPENHAGEN BAKERY
Burlingame
Colorado
THE ROLLING PIN
Denver
Connecticut
SUGAR BAKERY
East Haven
Delaware
LA BAGUETTE
Dover
Florida
TWO FAT COOKIES
Delray Beach
Georgia
CAMICAKES
Atlanta
Hawaii
PIPELINE BAKESHOP & CREAMERY
Honolulu
Idaho
AMARU CONFECTIONS
Boise
Illinois
ZION COFFEE
Peoria
Indiana
THE FLYING CUPCAKE
Indianapolis
Iowa
SCRATCH CUPCAKERY
Waterloo
Kansas
ARTISTIC CAKES
Wichita
Kentucky
SCARLET’S BAKERY
Louisville
Louisiana
SUCRÉ
New Orleans
Maine
TWO FAT CATS BAKERY
South Portland
Maryland
CHARM CITY CAKES
Baltimore
Massachusetts
ADRIANA’S PASTRY
Winthrop
Michigan
CANTORO ITALIAN MARKET
Plymouth
Minnesota
WUOLLET BAKERY
Minneapolis
Mississippi
CHEEKY MONKEY CAKE COMPANY
Biloxi
Missouri
CUPCAKE A LA MODE
Kansas City
Montana
MARY’S MOUNTAIN COOKIES
Missoula
Nebraska
CAKE CREATIONS
Omaha
Nevada
FREED’S BAKERY
Las Vegas
New Hampshire
THE BAKESHOP ON KELLEY STREET
New Hampshire
New Jersey
MR CUPCAKES
Paramus
New Mexico
Q’S CAKES & SWEETS BOUTIQUE
Albuquerque
New York
FLOUR SHOP
New York City
North Carolina
SUNFLOWER BAKING COMPANY
Charlotte
North Dakota
TWENTY BELOW
Fargo
Ohio
ABBY GIRL SWEETS
Cincinnati
Oklahoma
BROWN’S BAKERY
Oklahoma City
Oregon
SAINT CUPCAKE
Portland
Pennsylvania
ANNA ROSE BAKERY & COFFEE SHOP
Harrisburg
Rhode Island
THE BEEHIVE PANTRY
Bristol
South Carolina
CRUST BAKEHOUSE
Columbia
South Dakota
OH MY CUPCAKES
Sioux Falls
Tennessee
THE CUPCAKE COLLECTION
Nashville
Texas
HALEY CAKES & COOKIES
Austin
Utah
THE SWEET TOOTH FAIRY
Draper
Vermont
MY LITTLE CUPCAKE
Burlington
Virginia
CARYTOWN CUPCAKES
Richmond
Washington
HELLO, CUPCAKE
Tacoma
West Virginia
ROCK CITY CAKE COMPANY
Charleston
Wisconsin
REBECCA’S SWEETS BOUTIQUE
Appleton
Wyoming
LANDER BAKE SHOP
Lander