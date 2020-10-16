Face Masks That Smell Like Fried Chicken and Bacon Are Now a Thing

Face masks have become a necessity in 2020, and not only are there fashion-forward masks, now there are masks with added aromas that are sure to make you ... hungry.

Multiple companies have come out with protective masks over the past few weeks that smell like, you guessed it, food. Right now there are only chicken and bacon-scented masks, but we're sure other food-centric masks will become available in no time.

Fast food chain Jack in the Box created the fried chicken-scented face mask to promote their new plant-based offering: the Unchicken sandwich. The mask is decorated with the new sandwich, smiley faces, and the Jack in the Box logo. The free face covering will be available on the chain's website at no cost on Oct. 23 while supplies last.

Image zoom Hormel

Hormel Foods also recently unveiled the "Breathable Bacon" mask. The innovation "features the latest in pork-scented technology with a two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose and mouth," according to the press release.

Similar to the Jack in the Box chicken mask, Hormel's offering is free while supplies last. Fans can go to Breathablebacon.com to enter for a chance to receive a mask. For each entry, Hormel will be donating one meal to Feeding America to help with hunger relief efforts, up to 10,000 meals.