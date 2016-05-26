Five years after Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley celebrated their dream wedding in Napa Valley, people were still talking about the epic party.



“One thing that we loved about our wedding was we had two different worlds come together and by the end of the wedding, a lot of people became friends with each other,” The Real co-host, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Everyone always said, ‘Man, we should just get together again like that. That was so much fun.’”

So in honor of their five-year wedding anniversary, the couple decided to throw a repeat event on May 22.

Image zoom Credit: John Klycinski

“And this time we had so much to celebrate,” says the mother to Aden, 3, and Ariah, 10 months. “We wanted to celebrate our two amazing children that we now have in the five years and we wanted people who hadn’t had a chance to meet them to meet them.”

Mowry-Housley enlisted the help of celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss—who also planned her wedding five years ago—to put together the fête at Il Fienile Tra Vigne Green Valley in California’s wine country.

Image zoom

John Klycinski

Image zoom Credit: John Klycinski

John Klycinski

“I went walking one day and I was like wow that barn is gorgeous,” says Mowry-Housley of the venue. “I love the juxtaposition of a rustic barn but then at the same time you can make it really elegant.”

To capture her vision, Weiss decorated the rural space with giant chandeliers, candles, and fresh peonies all in a blush and white color palette. Mowry-Housley also incorporated the color scheme into her outfit by wearing a blush “ethereal” dress by Anthropologie.

Image zoom Credit: John Klycinski

John Klycinski

As for food, the Culinary Institute of America provided an array of dishes from carrot gazpacho to spiced duck meatballs and seared Hudson Valley foie gras on toasted brioche (a favorite of Mowry-Housley’s brother Tahj Mowry).

And it wouldn’t be a party without a little dessert. Marich of Chocolates provided a chocolate bar, and Sift Cupcakes whipped up red velvet and lemon cupcakes for the big day.

Image zoom

John Klycinski

Best of all, in lieu of gifts, the couple asked guests to donate to two of their favorite charities: the Shadow Warriors Project to support private military security contractors in some of the world’s most dangerous areas, andExpressions of Hope to benefit foster children in the Bay Area. All together they raised $12,000.

