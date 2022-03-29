Chefs at Sea! A Look Back at Every Below Deck Yacht Cook from the Bravo Franchise

Below Deck Mediterranean (Seasons 2-3)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Season 1)

Glick's talent in the kitchen was never a problem, the California surfer churned out some of the most praised food in the history of the franchise (that is, when he stuck to the preference sheet, as #OnionGate proved). Where Glick struggled? His relationships. In his first season on Below Deck Mediterranean, Glick was involved in a love triangle with Lead Deckhand Malia White — whom he met before the show began, but kept from producers — and Bosun Wesley Walton. She eventually chose Walton, much to Glick's anger (he actually wound up hitting Walton during an intense night out). He mostly stayed out of trouble for his second Med season, but found himself in another crew-mance in Below Deck Sailing Yacht, when he and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray began hooking up. Their relationship didn't last, Glick saying that it was "very, very difficult for him." Viewers, meanwhile, criticized him for his bad attitude and inflated sense of self-worth. After 12 years living and working on the open ocean, Glick declared he was "f---ing over it," telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he was "ready to live his life on land."