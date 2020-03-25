Even amid Coronavirus Pandemic No One Is Buying Pineapple Pizza or Shrimp Ramen

Image zoom Hillary Monahan/Twitter; Gene Valaitis/Twitter

Despite experts saying that there is no need for healthy Americans to panic shop as they prepare to follow CDC recommendations and stay home to slow the rate of the coronavirus outbreak, shoppers have continued to stock up on goods, emptying shelves of all the water and food at grocery stores across the country.

Well, almost all the food. Yes, even in the middle of a pandemic, nobody wants to buy chocolate hummus, shrimp-flavored ramen, or pineapple pizza, to name a few.

People have been tweeting photos of the #groceriesleftbehind at stores like Trader Joe’s and Costco, and the highlighted products are hilarious. Keep scrolling for some of our favorites.

Now’s a good time for Trader Joe’s to assess what sells and what doesn’t #TraderJoes when these two stacks of chocolate hummus and Buffalo hummus are the ONLY things left in the store… 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/27AhbKJBVo — KARL WARDEN (@KarlWarden) March 13, 2020

A moment of silence for the many containers of Olive Tapenade Hummus at my grocery store. The unwanted dip that no one wants even in panic buying season. #poignant pic.twitter.com/FyVrjSC0ox — A.J. Jacobs (@ajjacobs) March 18, 2020

You guessed it: there are some hummus products that some people find too reprehensible to purchase even in crisis. Those unfortunate enough to be included on the list appear to be chocolate, buffalo, and olive tapenade-flavored dips.

“A moment of silence for the many containers of Olive Tapenade Hummus at my grocery store. The unwanted dip that no one wants even in panic buying season. #poignant,” @ajjacobs joked on Twitter, while @KarlWarden wrote, “Now’s a good time for Trader Joe’s to assess what sells and what doesn’t #TraderJoes when these two stacks of chocolate hummus and Buffalo hummus are the ONLY things left in the store…

Image zoom

.”

Even in a plague, New Englanders refuse Manhattan Clam Chowder. pic.twitter.com/0y9aw9xeRh — Hillary Monahan (@HillaryMonahan) March 16, 2020

Even during a global pandemic, nobody in Boston eats manhattan clam chowder pic.twitter.com/qSXSrD7Nii — chip malfunction (@online_shawn) March 21, 2020

Now this one probably doesn’t come as a shock for those living in New England. According to @online_shawn, “Even during a global pandemic, nobody in Boston eats manhattan clam chowder.” @HillaryMonahan also documented the evidence, writing, “Even in a plague, New Englanders refuse Manhattan Clam Chowder.”

Even during an apocalypse ppl still won’t drink Aquafina 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2uFGorMVCQ — MajorTom (@YELLOWPAINT11) March 12, 2020

Other products that don’t seem to be selling? Dasani and Aquafina water.

“What #Dasani do to people???” joked @inkr3dibl3_k on Twitter. @YELLOWPAINT11 joined in on the ridicule, writing, “Even during an apocalypse ppl still won’t drink Aquafina” followed by four crying emojis. Our hearts go out to those water bottles affected.

Y'all really hating on the shrimp ramen that much??? pic.twitter.com/xfZ2m03cM0 — Gideon Leija (@kanadian_idiot) March 20, 2020

Shrimp-flavored ramen is another no-go in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “Y’all really hating on the shrimp ramen that much???” joked @kanadian_idiot.

the only pizza left is pineapple now its personal pic.twitter.com/cTz8Ef9QhN — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) March 18, 2020

Don’t even get us started on pineapple pizza. Multiple people on Twitter have reported a surplus of the infamous combination on shelves everywhere. Oh, and people don’t want broccoli pizza crust either. Or cauliflower crust.

Another candidate for the Trader Joe’s “no one wants to eats these during a pandemic” sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/zWTdWw3jTr — AugustaWeaverJohnson (@AugustaHollywd) March 15, 2020

Today at Costco, no one wants these Cookie Crisp. 😅 pic.twitter.com/pjVSLvB3ok — Boosted_Dwight (@Boosted_Dwight) March 18, 2020

Pour one out for this lone Cookie Crisp cereal though.

Tonight in Morrisons. All empty shelves except for Corona Extra. It's just beer! But It just goes to show the power of language #coronaextra pic.twitter.com/wEFj8zwQAm — Maria Donovan (@mariadonovanwri) March 19, 2020

Scenes at a Whole Foods store in NJ. No one touches Corona 🍺 😨 pic.twitter.com/dbPYWLTl4e — Sohee Kim (@soheefication) March 17, 2020

Lastly, and perhaps most unsurprisingly, a lone pile of Corona beer was spotted, despite there being absolutely no connection between the similar-sounding brand and the coronavirus.

