Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is an 'Incredible' Chef and Baker: 'He Really Cooks'

As if there needed to be another reason to totally love on Ryan Gosling!

On Tuesday, Gosling’s longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes revealed on Instagram a secret about the La La Land star: he’s a wiz in the kitchen.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” Mendes responded to a commenter who had asked if she and Gosling cook at all. “For real. Incredible. No joke.”

The same, it seems, can’t be said for Mendes. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” she admitted. “Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice.”

“He really cooks,” she said. “I survive.”

Mendes, 45, and Gosling, 39, have been dating since 2011 and are parents to two daughters — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

In her original post, Mendes was heading home “after a long day,” but was taking the time to praise Electric Avenue Chef, which she called “the best catering service ever.”

“Gracias to [Karen and Austin Zuniga] who make delish clean food with so much love,” Mendes said. “And it’s not just the food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, its all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I’m a lifer now!! 💕”

While Mendes might not be a cook herself, she has plenty of other skills — including an eye for fashion, which she’s shown off over the past six years now in her ongoing collaborations with New York & Company.

Gosling has been there every step of the way to cheer her on, she told PEOPLE back in September.

“Ryan is incredibly supportive and he’s always in awe,” Mendes gushed. “He makes me realize that [making the collection] is actually a lot of work. I have so much fun doing it, that I don’t really realize.”

He also gives his input on his favorite pieces. “He’s been loving the pants I’ve been doing,” she said. “I’ve been getting into pants more, especially soft pants like joggers.”

Outside of her work in fashion, the Hitch actress — who has been taking a small break from acting, last starring in the 2014 movie Lost River — is a dedicated mom.

Sitting down with Access Daily in September, she candidly talked about the ups and downs of raising kids.

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” Mendes said of being a parent. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’ “

“I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them,” she added.

The mother of two went on to explained that she learns something new every day of being at home with her kids.

When asked if either of her daughters had inherited the acting bug, Mendes joked, “right now, they have every bug.”

“They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting,” she said. “We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can’t say they actually play anything, but it’s just a playful environment.”