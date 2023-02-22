Eva Mendes Details How She Packs Her Daughters' Brown Bag Lunches: 'One of My Favorite Things'

Eva Mendes puts plenty of care and love into her kids' lunches.

The mother of two shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how she creates "snack love bags" for her daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, whom she shares with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

"For my kids, I love to pack their little lunch," the actress says in the video while standing in a spacious kitchen. "It's one of my favorite things to do."

Wearing a white sleeveless dress, large flower-shaped gold earrings and her hair in a high ponytail, the co-owner of lifestyle brand Skura Style chops celery and peels carrots while explaining the method to her creating her daughters' lunchboxes.

"My deal that I make with them is that if they eat their veggies they can have something a little bit more exciting," she says, also specifying that she likes to pack the snacks in paper bags so she can write notes and draw decorations.

She adds that she is "grateful" her kids love apples because they are so easy to prepare. Mendes also includes snacks like bananas and kale chips before moving on to the "fun stuff."

She adds baklava to a bag decorated with hearts and the message "Dessert Postre Te Amo," which is Spanish for "dessert" and "I love you." In addition to the edible elements, Mendes also adds a yellow rose to the lunch box for a loving final touch.

Eva Mendes/instagram

"I have so much fun making their little snack bags. I love sneaking them little love notes," she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Mendes revealed that one of her notes even left Amada emotional.

"I've actually had my little one tell me that she cried at a note I left and I'm like 'Oh my god,'" she says and gestures a stabbing motion to her heart, adding, "Me muero, me muero," which means "I'm dying."

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Mendes and Gosling first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They are fairly private when it comes to their relationship, but Mendes recently gave PEOPLE a peek into their domestic dynamic.

"Ryan's the cook. He's an incredible cook," she said in May. "I think that there's a really nice balance to 'You cook, I clean.' And it just works for us."

She also previously told Forbes in an interview that "it's a team effort" between herself and Gosling in raising their daughters: "Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well."

"It's a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony," Mendes added.