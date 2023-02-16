Eva Longoria Explores Her Roots in First Trailer for 'Searching for Mexico' — Watch

Eva Longoria is diving deep into her Mexican heritage.

The Desperate Housewives actress serves as host and executive producer of CNN's Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. A spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which aired two seasons, the new show will also see Tucci as a co-executive producer. PEOPLE has a first look at the delicious trailer before the show hits screens on March 26.

In the clip above, Longoria immediately expresses her love of Mexican food. "Wow, I don't know the secret to happiness. All I know is every time I eat Mexican food, I'm happy," she says.

Through frames of her dancing in the street to participating in rich traditions, Longoria sets the scene for the six-part series.

"I'm Eva Longoria, born and bred in Texas with Mexican-American roots," she says. "I'm exploring Mexico to see how the people, their lands and their past have shaped their culinary traditions as diverse as its 32 states."

During the CNN original show, Longoria will visit six destinations — Mexico City, Yucatan, Oaxaca, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Veracruz. In each, she'll explore their culinary traditions.

"Mexico is going through a major makeover to emerge as one of the world's greatest food destinations," she says in the trailer.

Throughout the show, she explores classic and personal experiences alike. In one episode, she "samples velvety chocolate mole" in Oaxaca, the center of Latin America's chocolate trade. She also discovers her own personal ties to specific places by walking "in the footsteps of her own ancestor, Lorenzo Longoria, in the exact spot in Veracruzwhere he arrived 400 years ago," per a release.

In the clip, Longoria tries dishes she's never eaten before and learns from talented chefs across the country.

"The people here are so secure in who they are and where they come from," she adds.

"You know what brings people to Mexico?" asks one chef in the sneak peek. "The food culture. I fell in love with it," he says.

In the network's release, Longoria expressed her excitement for the new project. "I am so excited for viewers to tune in and see firsthand what I love so much about Mexico - the food, the people, the cultures," said Longoria. "This journey allowed me to further appreciate and fall in love with my roots and I feel so honored that CNN entrusted me with this unforgettable, once in a lifetime, experience."

The new travel-food show comes after Tucci confirmed Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was canceled.

In December, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share the news.

"Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming," Tucci told host Jimmy Fallon. "So hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network — we don't know."

He added: "But yes, I have plans to do season 3 and more."

In a statement given to PEOPLE at the time, CNN said, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is one of the most successful projects produced by CNN Original Series, garnering two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. We want to thank Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership on this series."

The network added: "We look forward to collaborating on the upcoming Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, for which he serves as an executive producer."

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico premieres Sunday, March 26 at 10 p.m ET/PT on CNN.