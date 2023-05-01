Eva Longoria Says 'All Rules Go Out the Window' When She Cooks with Her Son — Shop Her 3 Kitchen Essentials

Eva Longoria knows her way around the kitchen.

The actress, producer, and director, 48, frequently shows off her cooking skills on Instagram: She whips up grilled steaks, baked enchiladas, and she even tried (and "failed" in her words) the viral cottage cheese ice cream trend. But despite her gourmet-looking dishes, over a recent Zoom call, Longoria assured PEOPLE that home cooking is easier than you might think — as long as you keep it simple.

"One of my go-to lazy recipes is chicken tacos, and they taste insane," she tells PEOPLE. "I buy a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket, I peel it apart, I fry a tortilla, and I throw some salsa in it. It's healthy and it takes five minutes. It's a hit in my house."

Along with encouraging all home cooks to "eat seasonally," Longoria has three non-negotiable tools that she feels are essential in every kitchen: a high-quality pot and pan set, a slow cooker, and top-notch knives. "You have to have a good set of knives to cut, chop, and make your life easier," the Searching for Mexico host explains.

Nothing makes food prep more frustrating than a dull set of knives, so choosing wisely is key. Out of 21 knife block sets that PEOPLE tested, this six-piece set earned the top spot on our list for grip, value, and smooth slices, while this affordable option offers 21 pieces for just $70. Right now, this 15-piece set, which boasts 20,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, is over 50 percent off, ringing in at just $50.

Amazon

Buy It! McCook MC29 Knife Set, $49.98 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Next on Longoria's must-have list: Nice pots and pans. The Flamin' Hot director emphasized the importance of using cookware free of harmful toxins, which is exactly what her brand Risa offers. The brand's pot and pan duo features a non-stick ceramic coating for easy use and cleanup, and a convenient lid rest minimizes mess. Potholders are included, too.

"I use them for everything," Longoria shares. "And they come in these beautiful colors." Choose between cobalt blue, cool gray, and ivory.

Amazon

Buy It! Risa Induction Cookware Pot and Pan, $124.99; amazon.com

Finally, as a self-proclaimed "big Crock-Pot girl," Longoria uses her slow cooker often. She recommends this under-$70 option from Crock-Pot, which features a timer so you can "throw it all in, walk away, come back, and you have amazing short ribs," for example. Over 1,300 customers agree that this slow cooker is a "total game changer" for busy families.

Amazon

Buy It! Crock-Pot MyTime Technology, 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $64.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

While "nothing brings me greater joy than feeding my family," according to Longoria, she also loves getting her four-year-old son, Santiago, whom she shares with husband José "Pepe" Bastón, involved in the cooking process. "He's been cooking with me since he was two," she reveals.

Longoria deems Santi, as she calls him, a "great egg cracker" and says he loves "getting his hands dirty" — which means the kitchen gets messy sometimes, too. And that's okay.

"He has thrown flour at the dog [and] all over the kitchen," Longoria shares with a laugh, "I was like, 'I'll clean it later.' I want him to remember these moments as joyful and not as restricted and limiting. You want to put the chocolate chips in a colander? Let's put them in a colander. All rules go out the window in the kitchen when we're together."

Another way Longoria is leading by example for Santi is with philanthropy, just like her mom did when she was growing up. "[My mom and I] have never had a conversation about philanthropy or charity," Longoria says. "She showed us what that meant. So that's what I'm trying to do with Santi."

Most recently, Longoria partnered with Kellogg and No Kid Hungry for an initiative that helps fight food insecurity. For every $25 "breakfast bundle" (which includes popular cereals, Pop Tarts, and more) purchased, Kellogg is donating $1,000 to No Kid Hungry. Longoria calls the initiative "an easy lift for such a big impact."

"Sometimes the misconception with philanthropy is you have to be rich and famous to make a difference," she points out. "That's not the case. Usually, it's really small gestures. You don't even have to donate money — you can donate your time. You don't have to look far to see people in need. Just caring enough to pay attention and being curious about your community and who's in need is a really easy solution."

