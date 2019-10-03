Scotch Whisky, Parmesan Cheese and More Will Soon Be More Expensive Due to U.S. Tariffs

Image zoom Getty

Lovers of European food will soon have to shell out more for items like Scotch and Irish whiskies and Parmesan cheese.

The Trump administration announced it was imposing tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European products. According to CNN, the tariffs — which are due to begin Oct. 18 — come amid a long-running dispute with the European Union about government subsidies for airplane manufacturers.

On Wednesday, the United States posted a lengthy list of the European goods that will be targeted with the tariffs. The list includes Scotch and Irish whiskies and Parmesan cheese, as well as French wine, sweet biscuits, olives and olive oil, Gruyère cheese, butter, yogurt and more.

RELATED: Florida Dive Bar Donates $14,000 in Bills from Its Walls to Hurricane Dorian Relief

The majority of the tariffs will be applied to products from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, the four countries responsible for illegal subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, according to CNN.

Aside from food products, the tariffs will also affect large airplanes and other aircraft, cashmere sweaters and bed linens.

RELATED: Candy Corn Named America’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy in New Survey

Though the tariffs are set to go into effect on Oct. 18, CNN reports that the U.S. and the European Union are open to negotiations.

“We expect to enter into negotiations with the European Union aimed at resolving this issue in a way that will benefit American workers,” U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said.