Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The executive chef at Wolf restaurant at the Nordstrom flagship in New York City shares a crunchy, creamy appetizer from his menu

Ethan Stowell’s Bruschetta with Apple & Burrata

3/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 tsp. coriander seeds, crushed

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 (8-oz.) French baguette, cut diagonally into 1/2-in.-thick slices

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 garlic clove, peeled

2 (4-oz.) balls burrata cheese

1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into thin matchsticks

Flaky sea salt

Black Pepper

1. Stir together vinegar, water, sugar, thyme, coriander seeds and kosher salt in a saucepan; bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add onion; simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Drain onions.

2. Preheat oven to 425°. Place baguette slices on a large rimmed baking sheet, and drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil. Bake until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer bread to a platter, and rub the garlic on one side of each toast.

3. Cut the burrata into pieces and gently whip with a fork so it’s spreadable. Spread about 2 teaspoons burrata on each toast. Top evenly with pickled onions and apples. Drizzle with remaining olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Quick Tip! To prevent the cut apple from turning brown, toss the pieces in a little lemon juice before topping the toasts.

Makes: 8

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes