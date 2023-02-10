Esteban Castillo's No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Bars Are an Easy Valentine's Day Treat

"With a crunchy chocolate crust and fluffy cream cheese and white chocolate filling, they have all the nostalgia of the bars I loved as a kid—but taste even better," says the food blogger

By People Staff
Published on February 10, 2023 09:46 PM
Photo: Antonis Achilleos

"With a crunchy chocolate crust and fluffy cream cheese and white chocolate filling, they have all the nostalgia of the bars I loved as a kid—but taste even better," says food blogger Esteban Castillo of his Valentine's Day dessert.

The author of the new Chicano Bakes cookbook also loves the ease of this no-bake recipe. "It doesn't require an oven or any special equipment so anyone can easily make it at home. Plus, cookies and cream are always a hit with everyone!"

Esteban Castillo's Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Bars

Cooking spray

35 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, divided

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

Pinch of salt

8 oz. white chocolate, chopped

1 cup chilled heavy cream

1 lb. cream cheese, softened

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom and sides of pan with parchment paper, leaving about 2 inches overhanging on 2 sides.

2. Place 20 of the cookies in a food processor; process until cookies resemble sand, about 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in butter and salt until combined. Press mixture evenly in bottom of prepared pan. Refrigerate crust while preparing the filling.

3. Place white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl; heat on high until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds, about 2 minutes total. Let cool to room temperature.

4. Beat heavy cream in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until stiff peaks form, 2 minutes. Transfer whipped cream to another bowl.

5. Without wiping bowl, add cream cheese and vanilla to mixing bowl. Using the paddle attachment, beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add melted white chocolate, and beat on medium speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and stir with a silicone spatula. Fold in whipped cream until just combined.

6. Chop remaining 15 cookies, and fold them into whipped cream mixture, just enough to evenly distribute them. Spoon filling on top of crust, and smooth into an even layer. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours.

7. Using the parchment overhang, remove cheesecake from pan. Slice into 16 pieces.

Serves: 16
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 4 hours, 50 minutes

Quick tip! Castillo suggests using white chocolate bars instead of chips. The stabilizers in some chocolate chips prevent them from properly melting and incorporating into the filling.

