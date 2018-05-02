Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Hamburger Recipe

This recipe resurfaced at the JFK Library and Museum in 2014, and was presumably written by one of his kids, or his fourth wife Mary.
“From experimenting: There is no reason why a fried hamburger has to turn out gray, greasy, paper-thin and tasteless,” the recipe reads. “You can add all sorts of goodies and flavors to the ground beef—minced mushrooms, cocktail sauce, minced garlic and onion, ground almonds, a big dollop of Piccalilli, or whatever your eye lights on. Papa prefers this combination.”
Some handwritten notes also include: “put in standard ham, soy sauce, onion, garlic and tomato,” and “grated cheddar cheese, apple, mixed in carrots.”
Ernest Hemingway’s Favorite Wild West Hamburger
