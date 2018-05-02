Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Hamburger Recipe

This recipe resurfaced at the JFK Library and Museum in 2014, and was presumably written by one of his kids, or his fourth wife Mary.

“From experimenting: There is no reason why a fried hamburger has to turn out gray, greasy, paper-thin and tasteless,” the recipe reads. “You can add all sorts of goodies and flavors to the ground beef—minced mushrooms, cocktail sauce, minced garlic and onion, ground almonds, a big dollop of Piccalilli, or whatever your eye lights on. Papa prefers this combination.”

Some handwritten notes also include: “put in standard ham, soy sauce, onion, garlic and tomato,” and “grated cheddar cheese, apple, mixed in carrots.”

Ernest Hemingway’s Favorite Wild West Hamburger

1 lb. ground lean beef 2 cloves minced garlic 2 little green onions, finely chopped 1 heaping tsp. India relish 2 tbsp. capers parsley 1 heaping tsp. Spice Islands Sage ½ tsp. Spice Islands Beau Monde seasoning ½ tsp. Spice Island’s Mei Yen Powder Salt & Pepper 1 egg beaten with a fork About ⅓ cup dry red or white wine 1 tbsp. cooking oil

1. Break up the meat with a fork and scatter the garlic, onion and dry seasonings over it, then mix them into the meat with a fork or your fingers.

2. Let the bowl of meat sit out of the icebox for ten or fifteen minutes while you set the table and make the salad.

3. Add the relish, capers, everything else including wine and let the meat sit, quietly marinating, for another ten minutes if possible.

4. Now make four fat, juicy patties with your hands. The patties should be an inch thick, and soft in texture but not runny.

5. Have the oil in your frying pan hot but not smoking when you drop the patties and then turn the heat down and fry the burgers about four minutes.

6. Take the pan off the burner and turn the heat high again.

7. Flip the burgers over , put the pan back on the hot fire, then after one minute, turn the heat down again and cook another three minutes.

8. Both sides of the burgers should be crispy brown and the middle pink and juicy.