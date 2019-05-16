The chef and author of the CRU Oyster Bar Nantucket Cookbook turns up the flavor on the cookout favorite

Erin Zircher’s Grilled Corn with Chile-Herb Butter

1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup minced shallot (from 1 medium shallot)

2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon thyme leaves (or 1 Tbsp. regular thyme leaves and 1 Tbsp. lemon zest)

1 red Fresno chile, seeded and minced

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 cup plus 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

8 ears fresh sweet corn, in husks

1 gallon cold tap water

1. Stir together softened butter, shallot, chives, lemon thyme, chile, garlic, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Set aside until ready to serve.

2. Cut the very top of husk off each ear. Fill a kitchen sink or a large stockpot with 1 gallon cold water and remaining 1 cup kosher salt. Place corn in cold salty water, and let soak at least 1 hour before grilling.

3. Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Remove corn from salt water, and pat dry with paper towels. Grill 12 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally, until husks begin to char. Pull back husks, and serve with compound butter.

Serves: 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes (includes soaking time)

Quick Tip! If you’re by the beach, take advantage of the salty sea, says Zircher. Place the corn in gallon Ziplock bags. Dip the bags into the ocean to fill with salt water; seal and let the cobs soak