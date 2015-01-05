Before Your Next Shopping Spree Master This Move from Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea

As a former U.S. Marine, Erin Oprea is dedicated to fitness. Now a Nashville-based personal trainer with clients like Carrie Underwood, she uses her expertise to help those with busy lives stay fit. Visit her site or follow her on Twitter @erinoprea. Then come back to PEOPLE.com every Monday to master a new workout move.



For some, a new year can also mean a new wardrobe.

So if you’re getting ready to hit the mall, don’t let anything — especially strength — get in the way of being able to shop ’til you drop (expect maybe your credit card limit).

With a little cardio training mixed in with this great compound move, you can truly carry all the wonderful goods your healthy heart desires. Shoppers, rejoice!

In and Out Curls

1. Grab dumb bells between 5-15 lbs. and stand tall with your abs engaged, shoulders back and elbows tucked to your side. This stance should not budge throughout the exercise.

2. Curl straight forward once and return.

3. Curl at a 45 degree angle.

4. Come down and start over curling straight forward.

5. Continue these motions for 12-15 repetitions in each direction.

6. Try and get 3-5 sets in to truly get a good bag-hauling tone in your arms.

