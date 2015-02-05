Tone Your Shoulders & Back with this One Simple Move from Trainer Erin Oprea

As a former U.S. Marine, Erin Oprea is dedicated to fitness. Now a Nashville-based personal trainer with clients like Carrie Underwood, she uses her expertise to help those with busy lives stay fit. Visit her site or follow her on Twitter @erinoprea. Then come back to PEOPLE.com every Thursday to master a new workout move.



With Valentine’s Day just around the corner you’ve surely been looking for the perfect outfit for the special occasion.

And once you’ve found it, don’t you think you owe it to your clothes to help create a beautiful back to accompany your ensemble?

With this one simple move, using a resistance band and a strong, sturdy object (of desire?), you can sculpt those strong shoulders everyone will be lusting over.

Wide Band Rows

1. Wrap your band around a pole or a partner and step back for your desired resistance. With this exercise, you will need to be a little bit closer to where you looped the band to be able to perform the full maneuver.

2. Start with your hands together at shoulder height in front of you.

3. Open up your chest and bring your arms wide with a slight bend in your elbows, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

4. Control your return motion making sure not to just let the band bring your arms back to the starting position.

5. Repeat 12-15 repetitions.

