Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe
HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier share their favorite hearty dinner, which is featured in Erin's Family Recipes & Stories, Vol. 1 cookbook
Recipe Summary
Erin and Ben Napier have transformed their small town of Laurel, Miss., making over its charming homes one by one over six seasons of their HGTV series. They've also turned the area into a popular destination for fans, who stroll the historic district, snack around Scotsman Food Truck Park and visit the couple's two shops: Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store. For a taste of Laurel anywhere, make Erin's favorite spaghetti dinner, which she features in her Family Recipes & Stories, Vol. 1 cookbook.
