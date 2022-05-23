Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe

I was really looking forward to trying this recipe because it appeared to have all the “right” ingredients, to say nothing of Erin Napier herself and the wonderful story behind her family recipes!

I am careful with salt in all my cooking, but this recipe lacked the salt needed to make it shine. In the meatballs alone, 1/4 tsp. each of salt and pepper and 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese was not enough to flavor two pounds of meat and plain bread crumbs. Maybe my comment will help others who also want to give this recipe a try.