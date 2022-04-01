Erin French's Restaurant The Lost Kitchen Is Accepting Postcards for Reservations—All the Details

Erin French’s restaurant is one of the hardest-to-book restaurants in the country and this year, guests must make a charitable donation in order to get instructions on where to send the postcard

It's time to buy some stamps and postcards because Erin French's restaurant is now accepting reservation requests by snail mail!

On Friday, it was announced on Instagram that French's intimate Maine restaurant, the Lost Kitchen, is accepting reservation submissions through postcards. Guests must make a donation through the restaurant's website to receive information on where to mail reservation requests for the exclusive restaurant.

In order to get the information, fans must donate to the PFAS Emergency Relief Fund through the Lost Kitchen website. This organization provides relief for farmers affected by the soil contamination of PFAS and is a "cause that is very close to" the restaurant, according to their site.

After making a donation, potential guests will receive the correct mailing address and a special code to include on their postcard. But just mailing a postcard does not guarantee a spot at the restaurant. French uses a luck-of-the-draw system to decide who gets a spot.

In addition to a regular reservation, your postcard is also entered for a chance to win dinner for two and a two-night stay in one of the Lost Kitchen's cabins this season.

If you're chosen for any reservation, someone at the Lost Kitchen will call you to arrange a date and time that works for your group (so lookout for a call from Freedom, Maine!). But don't lose hope if you don't get a call right away because French selects new postcards later if a party cancels.

In 2017, the tiny spot, which only fills 48 seats available per night, four nights a week, became so overwhelmed with reservations that French decided to ask people to send a postcard to be entered into a table lottery. She now receives more than 20,000 cards a year, making it one of the hardest-to-book restaurants in the country.

the lost kitchen "I feel we're getting to know these people as we see their cards," says French. "They put themselves into each one."

French began running the Lost Kitchen inside a restored gristmill "in the middle of nowhere" in 2014, after losing her first restaurant in a messy divorce. She started as a home cook and turned Freedom, a remote Maine town with only 719 residents, into a world-famous foodie destination. People visit from far and wide to taste her elegant but humble cooking style, using whatever produce is nearby and in season.