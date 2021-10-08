The new season of Erin French's hit series Lost Kitchen premieres this month on discovery+ and the Magnolia app

Erin French and 'the Magic of the Lost Kitchen' Returns for Season 2 — Watch the Trailer

The ladies of the Lost Kitchen are back!

The new season of Maine chef Erin French's hit show from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network premieres with three episodes on Friday Oct. 22 on discovery+ and the Magnolia app — and PEOPLE has a first look.

"We got knocked down last year and we stood back up and here we are," French says in the opening of the trailer.

French turned Freedom, a remote Maine town with only 719 residents, into a world-famous foodie destination with her restaurant (also named the Lost Kitchen). People visit from far and wide to taste her elegant but humble cooking style, using whatever produce is nearby and in season.

Season 1 documented how French and her all-women staff navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected challenges it caused for the restaurant industry. French closed reservations for some time, opened a food market, and moved diners outdoors — all of which caused her to rethink the location of their kitchen.

Now, in season 2, the beloved indoor dining room is open after more than 20 months.

"The magic of the Lost Kitchen was never defined by the four walls around us," she says. "When your best ingredient is love, that's what makes it right there. It's what we bring to the table that's the magic, the magic that we have inside of us, and we can take that anywhere."

Located about halfway between Augusta and Bangor, the town of Freedom is accessible only by car — a scenic trip through lush woods and rolling farmlands. This has always posed a challenge for guests (though it certaintly doesn't stop them from entering the restaurant's postcard reservtion lottery!) — so French created a solution.

"I've always had this dream to create a space for our guests to come and spend the night," she says in the trailer. This season will show off the gorgeous cabins French and her husband, Michael Dutton, built for this purpose.

"We can dream bigger and be more creative. Now it's like, 'Let's push our limits real hard and see what were really made of!'c" adds French. "Every hard thing we go through, we become stronger, we become a better team."