"Taquitos were my go-to meal as a kid," says the author of The Well Plated Cookbook (available on Aug. 25). "This version is hearty and healthy, and I feel great about making them any night of the week."

Erin Clarke's Baked Chicken & Avocado Taquitos

Cooking spray

2 (6-oz.) ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1 (15-oz.) can lower-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup prepared salsa, plus more for serving

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken (from 1 rotisserie chicken)

4 oz. preshredded pepper Jack or Monterey Jack cheese (about 1 cup)

12 (6-in.) whole-wheat flour tortillas

Sour cream, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place 1 rack in the upper third and 1 rack in the lower third of oven. Generously coat 2 rimmed baking sheets with cooking spray.

2. Stir together avocados, pinto beans, salsa, lime juice, salt and garlic powder in a large bowl until well combined. Using a potato masher, lightly mash avocado mixture until mostly smooth but with some chunky bits. Fold in shredded chicken and cheese. Season with additional salt, if desired.

3. Spoon a scant 1/3 cup filling onto 1 tortilla just below center, spreading from left to right in a thick line and leaving about 1/2 inch uncovered at each end. Starting with edge parallel to filling, roll up each tortilla so that filling is tightly wrapped in the center. Place on prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Repeat with remaining filling and tortillas, dividing them between baking sheets and leaving 2 inches space between. Lightly spray tops of taquitos with cooking spray. Place 1 baking sheet on each rack in preheated oven.

4. Bake until filling is hot and bubbly and bottoms of taquitos start to brown, about 15 minutes, rotating baking sheets, top rack to bottom rack, halfway through bake time. Remove from oven, and flip each taquito, seam side up. Return baking sheets to oven and bake until edges start to brown and bottoms of taquitos are browned, 5 to 8 more minutes. Serve immediately with sour cream and additional salsa

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes