All About the Barre Workout Erin Andrews Swears By to Tone Her Booty!

Erin Andrews is a devotee to Physique 57’s barre classes to keep her body super toned.

“Erin’s schedule is obviously crazy, so whenever she’s in New York or L.A. she tries to make it to one of our studios, and she’s a huge fan of our video on demand platform, which she uses on the road when she’s traveling,” says founder and instructor Tanya Becker. “She’s a huge fan of the method.”

The Dancing with the Stars host actually prefers Physique’s group classes to one-on-one sessions.

“She likes the sense of camaraderie and the energy of the group,” says Becker. “That really fires her up.”

A typical Physique 57 class works the entire body.

“We go through arms, your thighs and your glutes, and we’re engaging your core about 80 percent of the class, so it’s ab work throughout,” says Becker. “Then we finish on the floor with specific targeted exercises, and of course dessert – stretching at the end.”

Physique 57 bases its classes on the idea of “interval overload.”

“We work through every muscle group and we take it to the point of fatigue, which is how the muscles actually change,” explains Becker. “We do it in high intensity intervals, so we sprint, recover, sprint, recover.”

“It’s a dynamic, highly efficient, effective way of working out, which is why I think Erin Andrews and a lot of celebrities like to do it, because you see results quickly,” continues Becker. “The more intense you get, the quicker you’re going to see results. That’s just a scientific principle.”

And Andrews keeps her intensity up throughout the workout.

“She’s incredibly disciplined and committed,” says Becker. “When she’s in class, she is working out hard!”

While Andrews enjoys the full-body aspect of the class, there’s definitely a body part she specifically loves to tone.

“If you look at her body, it’s pretty apparent that it’s a total body workout, but nothing changed her body more than our glute work,” says Becker.

“She’s great with arms and abs, but she likes our glute work!”

To sculpt your booty, Becker recommends doing a clamshell move. To do this, lie on your side with knees bent. Lift your toes up, and then open and close your top leg.