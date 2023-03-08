From Disco Ball Dancers to Stilt Walkers — All the Entertainment at Erica Bacardi's Heiress Wedding

Rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi held an epic celebration for her daughter Erica Vazquez-Bacardi at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World

By Brandon Livesay
and Emily Strohm
Published on March 8, 2023 03:19 PM

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi's wedding to Joey Depriest-Capparelli was a night to remember.

The couple's incredible night at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World hosted by the bride's mother Hilda Bacardi, who is from the 5th generation of the Bacardi rum spirits family, was complete with world-class entertainment.

Celebrity wedding and events planner David Tutera tells PEOPLE how he incorporated live music, a DJ, and two different types of stilt walkers, among other performers, to entertain at the 300-person affair.

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

The first musical performance on the main stage was Grammy Award-winning hip-hop violinist Miri Ben-Ari. Tony and Grammy-nominated Shoshana Bean followed on the main stage, who most recently starred opposite Billy Crystal on Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. Bean has also performed in Wicked, Beaches and Waitress.

Throughout the night, DJ Valentina kept the party going.

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

Tutera explained that the last hour of entertainment is when "the energy kicks up" with "abrupt music that is intended wake everyone up and get ready for what will end the evening."

"It will feel chaotic and bold and will get the guests intrigued," he added ahead of the big day.

During the last hour, the bride and groom had a Cirque performance, followed by mirrored dance performers from DSquared Productions, some with disco ball masks and others on stilts. Finally, a flash mob got everyone onto the dance floor.

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

"The goal is to shift the energy of others," Tutera tells PEOPLE. "Bring a moment of disconnect from everyday life and allow guests to see the beauty, to experience the joy and to head home knowing they have seen and been part of something that may never be created again. Now that is magical."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alex Paul Photography
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

The performance stages were blended into the wedding's forest garden theme with vines, shrubs and flowers surrounding the guests. And Tutera tells PEOPLE there were special LED walls installed around the ballroom which were used to create a "series of graphic effects that take the guests through time." Images of vines, butterflies, trees and waterfalls would change "as day turns to dusk then to night."

More stilt walkers, dressed as trees, also performed during Hilda's mother-of-the-bride speech.

"My vision was to create and bring to life something that has never been seen before," Tutera added of his whimsical design.

To make the whole event even more memorable, guests are set to receive a box in two weeks which has a thank you note from the bride and groom as well as four custom-made amethysts.

Related Articles
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding
15 Stunning Photos from the Wedding of Erica Vazquez-Bacardi
Awards Recipes Rollout
These Jumbo Blueberry Muffins Inspired by 'Abbott Elementary' Deserve All the Gold Stars
Image
When Heiresses Wed: A Look at Some of the Most Incredible Weddings Ever
Starbucks Drops Spring Menu with Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Starbucks Drops a New Cinnamon Caramel Drink for Spring
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married her fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli at the Four seasons, Orlando fl Thursday, March 4, 2023.
All the Details on Erica Bacardi's 7-Tier Wedding Cake — Made with Rum!
The Great British Bake Off Contestants Reunite at London Musical
'The Great British Bake Off' Contestants Reunite at the Show's Musical Adaptation
Gourmia GSA9240 Jumbo Salad Spinner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Eating More Salads' Thanks to This Top-Rated Salad Spinner That's 50% Off
Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Rum Heiress Hilda Bacardi's Daughter Erica Marries in Epic Wedding at Walt Disney World: See All the Photos!
Oprah Winfrey Shares Her ‘Favorite Pasta’ with “Least Amount of Calories Possible” Thanks to Oatmeal
Oprah Winfrey's 'Favorite Pasta' Has the 'Least Amount of Calories' Thanks to Oatmeal
Dairy Queen Churro Cone
Dairy Queen Releases Churro-Dipped Cones and 2 St. Patrick's Day Desserts
Toblerone at Beyond the Butcher Block hosted by Pat LaFrieda with Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone as a part of the Bank of America Dinner Series during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Noir NYC on October 16, 2014 in New York City.
Toblerone to Drop Iconic Matterhorn Logo Under 'Swissness' Rules
The first shoe to drop: Girl Scouts announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 16, 2022
Girl Scout Cookie Boxes of Limited Raspberry Rally Flavor Selling for Hundreds of Dollars on eBay
The Rachael Ray Show
'Rachael Ray' Daytime Talk Show Ending After 17 Seasons: 'It's Time for Me to Move On'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was 'Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days'
Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
Alex Guarnaschelli Says It's 'Scary' but 'Exciting' to Start Over After Ending Her Engagement
Tiktok Family disney backlash, TY&HALEY Kelly
TikTok Family Apologizes After Backlash for Helping Son Cheat Disney World's Ride Height Guidelines