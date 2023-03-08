From Disco Ball Dancers to Stilt Walkers — All the Entertainment at Erica Bacardi's Heiress Wedding

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi's wedding to Joey Depriest-Capparelli was a night to remember.

The couple's incredible night at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World hosted by the bride's mother Hilda Bacardi, who is from the 5th generation of the Bacardi rum spirits family, was complete with world-class entertainment.

Celebrity wedding and events planner David Tutera tells PEOPLE how he incorporated live music, a DJ, and two different types of stilt walkers, among other performers, to entertain at the 300-person affair.

The first musical performance on the main stage was Grammy Award-winning hip-hop violinist Miri Ben-Ari. Tony and Grammy-nominated Shoshana Bean followed on the main stage, who most recently starred opposite Billy Crystal on Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. Bean has also performed in Wicked, Beaches and Waitress.

Throughout the night, DJ Valentina kept the party going.

Tutera explained that the last hour of entertainment is when "the energy kicks up" with "abrupt music that is intended wake everyone up and get ready for what will end the evening."

"It will feel chaotic and bold and will get the guests intrigued," he added ahead of the big day.

During the last hour, the bride and groom had a Cirque performance, followed by mirrored dance performers from DSquared Productions, some with disco ball masks and others on stilts. Finally, a flash mob got everyone onto the dance floor.

"The goal is to shift the energy of others," Tutera tells PEOPLE. "Bring a moment of disconnect from everyday life and allow guests to see the beauty, to experience the joy and to head home knowing they have seen and been part of something that may never be created again. Now that is magical."

The performance stages were blended into the wedding's forest garden theme with vines, shrubs and flowers surrounding the guests. And Tutera tells PEOPLE there were special LED walls installed around the ballroom which were used to create a "series of graphic effects that take the guests through time." Images of vines, butterflies, trees and waterfalls would change "as day turns to dusk then to night."

More stilt walkers, dressed as trees, also performed during Hilda's mother-of-the-bride speech.

"My vision was to create and bring to life something that has never been seen before," Tutera added of his whimsical design.

To make the whole event even more memorable, guests are set to receive a box in two weeks which has a thank you note from the bride and groom as well as four custom-made amethysts.