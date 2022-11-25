Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce

"I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says the 'BBQ Brawl' champ

By People Staff
Published on November 25, 2022 12:00 PM
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Photo: Victor Protasio

Barbecue pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby wants flavorful and easy recipes after Thanksgiving.

"I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says the season 2 winner of Food Network's BBQ Brawl.

Roby combines barbecue sauce, leftover cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice with shredded day-old turkey to transform Thanksgiving dinner and "avoid palate fatigue."

"I love the citrus elements in this recipe because they add layers of flavor to every bite, while the cinnamon gives a hint of the holidays," Roby says.

Erica Blaire Roby's Pulled Turkey with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

½ cup barbecue sauce

½ cup leftover jellied cranberry sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 cups leftover shredded turkey, at room temperature

1 mandarin orange, peeled and segmented

2 Tbsp. champagne vinegar

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

4 brioche buns, split

4 Swiss cheese slices

1 cup arugula

1. Stir together barbecue sauce, cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and darker in color, 4 to 5 minutes. Fold in shredded turkey, and stir until warmed through, about 1 minute.

2. Stir together mandarin segments, vinegar and cinnamon in a medium bowl; chill in the refrigerator 10 minutes.

3. Remove mandarins from refrigerator. Add arugula, and toss until well coated.

4. Broil bun halves on low until lightly toasted and golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven. Place a slice of Swiss cheese on each bun bottom; broil on high until cheese is just melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Layer ½ cup turkey mixture over melted cheese on bun bottoms; top with the orange and arugula mixture. Cover with bun tops, and serve immediately.

Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Related Articles
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Elevate Thanksgiving Leftovers with Tieghan Gerard's Turkey & Croissant Croque Madame
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Antoni Porowski Transforms Thanksgiving Dinner into a Stuffing & Mashed Potato Latke Sandwich
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - BobbyFlay - Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Katie Lee Biegel's Barbecue Roast Turkey Recipe Is the Secret to a 'Beautiful, Golden Brown' Bird
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Gaby Dalkin - Brussels Sprouts & Brie Gratin Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Ayesha Nurdjaja - Persimmon Salad with Pomegranates & Hazelnuts Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Ayesha Nurdjaja's Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad Makes for a Colorful Thanksgiving Salad
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad
Chicken recipe
Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
Air fryer Gallery
Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema
Trader Joes grocery store entrance with sign
You Can Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Day Meal at Trader Joe's — Here's Your Shopping List
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies
people recipes
Molly Yeh's Juicy Lucy Burgers with Cheddar & Kimchi
people food rollout
Alex Guarnaschelli's Summer Berry Crumble
people recipes
Doron Wong's Pizza Spring Rolls with Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema
french onion soup
Trisha Yearwood's French Onion Soup Recipe