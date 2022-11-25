Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce

Barbecue pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby wants flavorful and easy recipes after Thanksgiving.

"I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says the season 2 winner of Food Network's BBQ Brawl.

Roby combines barbecue sauce, leftover cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice with shredded day-old turkey to transform Thanksgiving dinner and "avoid palate fatigue."

"I love the citrus elements in this recipe because they add layers of flavor to every bite, while the cinnamon gives a hint of the holidays," Roby says.

Erica Blaire Roby's Pulled Turkey with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

½ cup barbecue sauce

½ cup leftover jellied cranberry sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 cups leftover shredded turkey, at room temperature

1 mandarin orange, peeled and segmented

2 Tbsp. champagne vinegar

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

4 brioche buns, split

4 Swiss cheese slices

1 cup arugula

1. Stir together barbecue sauce, cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and darker in color, 4 to 5 minutes. Fold in shredded turkey, and stir until warmed through, about 1 minute.

2. Stir together mandarin segments, vinegar and cinnamon in a medium bowl; chill in the refrigerator 10 minutes.

3. Remove mandarins from refrigerator. Add arugula, and toss until well coated.

4. Broil bun halves on low until lightly toasted and golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven. Place a slice of Swiss cheese on each bun bottom; broil on high until cheese is just melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Layer ½ cup turkey mixture over melted cheese on bun bottoms; top with the orange and arugula mixture. Cover with bun tops, and serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes